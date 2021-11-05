The executive, Andrew Bosworth, argued that the company's facial recognition technology - used for a decade to identify and tag people in Facebook photos - could do things like enable the company to identify people in virtual environments with labels that could appear next to their bodies, according to a person familiar with internal matters who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive discussions.

A year ago, a top Facebook executive running the company’s hardware and virtual reality division approached CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a proposal to add facial recognition to its Oculus headsets and other augmented reality products.

Zuckerberg wouldn’t go for it. After years of scandal, the company was aiming to move in a new direction prioritizing encryption and privacy. Already, US states, cities, and countries around the world were adopting privacy laws curbing the use of tools like facial recognition, and other company leaders felt that Facebook should get ahead of them, the person said.

What followed was a months-long effort to dismantle facial recognition, a technology that Facebook had helped pioneer and that had been a crucial tool for enabling the company to achieve viral growth. The results were announced Tuesday, when Facebook surprised the world with news that it was shuttering the program and deleting the faces of more than a billion users from its databases, citing public "concern" over an unregulated technology.

The announcement arrived amid the biggest public relations crisis in its 17-year history, brought on by a whistleblower who made public a trove of internal documents showing how it was deeply aware that its platform contributed to a litany of societal harms. The timing has led some observers and former insiders to speculate that the move was intended to placate critics who claim the company disregards the safety of users when it builds its products.

But the decision was in the works for nearly a year, long before the current scandal, championed internally by the company's artificial intelligence team and supported by policy professionals who believe that regulation of such controversial technologies is coming eventually anyway, say several people familiar with the company's thinking who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive matters. The proposal to make the change was shown to chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer and executive Bosworth in June, in the form of a more than 50-page policy document that laid out the pros and cons of getting rid of facial recognition across every division of the company, according to two of the people.

At the same time, company leaders hoped that Facebook might be able to restore public trust by playing the long game: re-engineering itself around privacy and promoting the idea that Facebook is building the technologies of the future in a safer way. In the short term, executives feel that they are through with apologizing - or even acknowledging - many of the missteps that are only now coming to light, the people said.

But some critics and former insiders say executives are deluding themselves that the company can change.

"This is a leadership problem - full stop," said Paul Argenti, professor of corporate communication at Dartmouth University. "This attitude of 'we're right and you're wrong,' that is something that is built into the DNA of the company, and there is going to be a reckoning for them."

Facebook referred to its blog post describing the reasoning for shuttering the program in response to a request for comment.

While its motives for the timing are unclear, the seemingly sudden change also tracks with a pattern of making flashy announcements during crisis: In the last several weeks alone, the company also paused plans to develop Instagram for kids, saying it needed to take time to "listen" to concerns of parents and experts. And when it rolled out a new suite of virtual reality plans for its "metaverse" last week, it promised safety and privacy would be taken into account "from day one."

And then it went for what critics say was the biggest deflection of all: It changed its name to Meta.

Facebook has been in a state of perennial crisis for the last four years. In 2017, after the company discovered Russians had widely abused its service by sowing disinformation to millions of Americans during the previous year's presidential election, Facebook downplayed the scale of the problem.

A year later, the company disclosed that Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-affiliated political consultancy, along with a researcher, had taken advantage of the company's loose data policies to inappropriately siphon profile information from tens of millions of U.S. Facebook users.

In both instances, Zuckerberg apologized publicly, in dramatic ways, while the company rushed out announcements to appear proactive. After the Russia scandal, the CEO used his personal Facebook wall to apologize during Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday of atonement. After Cambridge, the company took out full-page ads in major newspapers that were written as apology letters from Zuckerberg.

In October, a trove of tens of thousands of documents were made public by lawyers for whistleblower Frances Haugen, a product manager on the company's civic integrity division. They demonstrate how Facebook knew its service caused political polarization, led people down misinformation rabbit holes, harmed the mental health of some teenage girls - and in many instances shot down steps its own staff was proposing to mitigate the harms.

Facebook executives have developed a well-worn playbook after so many crises: To counter bad news, flood the zone with good.

"They might not know how big a crisis is going to be, but they will look around to the stuff that is in the works and say what could you potentially do that would impact that news cycle," said Katie Harbath, a former director for policy at Facebook who helped managed numerous company controversies, including Russian disinformation and the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, but said she had no knowledge of the facial recognition decision.

Facebook's public relations team is involved in even the smallest product decisions, and managers are known to concoct potential negative and positive news headlines for every potential product announcement, according to the people and to numerous company documents obtained by The Washington Post.

COO Sheryl Sandberg, considered the most senior executive responsible for the company's public relations strategies, has named her personal conference room "Only Good News" at the company's Menlo Park headquarters.

And Zuckerberg's once foundational "move fast and break things" philosophy has been removed from the walls of the company's Menlo Park Campus and out of company speak.

Following the Russia controversy, the company hired thousands of content moderators and created a new division dedicated to fighting "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

Following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook made major changes to its data-sharing practices. These changes, which were in part motivated by legal action against the company, helped lay the groundwork for the announcement to end facial recognition this week.

The Federal Trade Commission brought charges against the company and issued a $5 billion settlement in 2019 - the largest privacy settlement on record against any company. The settlement gave regulators further oversight over the company's data practices, including facial recognition. That year, Zuckerberg announced he would reorient the company toward privacy and start encrypting its messaging platforms, which include WhatsApp and Messenger, so that once the process was complete, even Facebook would not be able to access the messages.

Meanwhile, Apple's 2020 move to limit the data apps can collect on its operating system issued a major blow to Facebook's business model, effectively pushing the company into what it has described as a privacy-centric overhaul of its entire ad system.

Facebook's Bosworth, whom Zuckerberg recently promoted to become the company's next chief technology officer and whom people said has continued to internally promote the use of facial recognition in the company's hardware-drive "metaverse," penned a memo last December dubbed the Big Shift.

In what he said would be a major departure from the company's origins, he outlined how Facebook would operate on the principle of collecting as little data as possible going forward, designing privacy-first products from the ground up. The memo was first reported by the Big Technology newsletter by journalist Alex Kantrowitz.

Bosworth compared Facebook's challenge to Microsoft's in the early 2000s, when he said the company lost public trust because its products were susceptible to viruses. In response to the criticism, Microsoft prioritized security above other company goals. The result, Bosworth wrote, is that today Microsoft might be the most trusted enterprise software company in the world.

"I think this is a model for us at Facebook," he wrote. "We should become the undisputed leaders in providing privacy-aware software."

As Bosworth was writing his memo, a small group of engineers and product managers in Facebook's artificial intelligence division were trying to get support for a companywide effort to reconsider the use of facial recognition, said two people who worked on the process at Facebook.

Facial recognition - face-tagging in photos - was important to some members of the team, one person said. It was the first product built by the company's computer vision team a decade ago.

Many on the team, particularly a younger generation of engineers educated in ethical AI principles, felt it was time to rethink it. They asked colleagues working in different divisions across the company to come together and devise a list of pros and cons for ending facial recognition.

By June, they presented a more than 50-page document to company leaders.

To be sure, Facebook has not fully closed the door to facial recognition. It said in its blog post that it "will continue to explore" other privacy and transparency-centric approaches to the tech "as we consider how our future computing platforms and devices can best serve people's needs. On Friday, BuzzFeed reported that Facebook has also filed patents related to biometric data, including using a face, voice, or even DNA to lock and unlock devices.

Around the same time that it appeared the AI engineers were making headway, other teams focused on hate speech, issues of election integrity and polarization called attention to numerous problems, but many of their proposals were blocked or not fully implemented, according to previous reporting and to the internal documents. Some of these disappointments prompted Haugen, the whistleblower, to come forward with her searing critiques of Facebook's practices.

Haugen has testified before Congress and in the United Kingdom Parliament, saying that Facebook is fundamentally unable to reform itself from within.

Facebook in turn has attacked journalists reporting on the documents and said they should not be taken out of context. It has said Haugen did not work directly on many of the issues laid out in the documents.

Some experts said that Facebook, in attempting to work on privacy while not fully addressing other harms, such as polarization, was stuck fighting yesterday's war.

"The playbook Facebook is following to deal with its crises is textbook wrong," said Argenti. He said any company sincerely trying to right a wrong should, "Admit the mistake, talk in detail about what you are doing to fix it, then assure everyone it will not and could not happen again."

“And, yes, what I’m advocating is more of a transformation in how they do business, how they lead, and how they communicate,” he added. “That is not in their DNA - at all.”