Moderna plunged Friday, losing its title as the best-performing stock on the S&P 500 Index this year.

Shares of the Covid-19 vaccine maker sank as much as 25 percent, its steepest decline on record, after rival Pfizer Inc. said its Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths. Today’s selloff has pushed the stock down to the tenth-best performing stock on the S&P 500 this year with Devon Energy Corp. in the top spot followed by Marathon Oil Corp.

“Moderna was in the lead for Covid-19 vaccines and consensus has already come down,” Oppenheimer Holdings analyst Hartaj Singh said in an interview. “The stock market sees the upside as now capped because Pfizer has options for both prevention and treatment.”