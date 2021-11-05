But it might not be as tough as it seems to convince Boston’s typically-cautious business community to hop on board the Wu train. Business leaders know how this city has changed from when they started their careers. And, for the most part, they recognize it needs to evolve further.

Her race against Annissa Essaibi George was often framed as a progressive versus a pragmatist. Wu’s talk of free T rides and reviving rent control seemed to some executives like pie-in-the-sky slogans with little chance of immediate success, not serious attempts to tackle long-standing problems.

Wu gave herself a head start by engaging with executives in a variety of industries during the campaign. To many who met with her, the city councilor came across as intelligent and genuinely interested in their concerns — not just a politician casting for votes or campaign donations.

And when it comes to priorities, there’s plenty of overlap with the soon-to-be mayor. Bolstering Boston’s public schools. Improving mass transit and affordable housing. Making the city more resilient to catastrophic storms. Narrowing the wealth gap to help Black and Latino residents. Curbing the drug abuse at Mass. and Cass. Replacing all those “For Lease” signs downtown with vibrant shops and restaurants.

Eastern Bank chief executive Bob Rivers, a prominent Wu supporter, says the anti-business rap is unfair. He chalks it up to people who don’t really know Wu yet. Yes, the promise of change can make some uncomfortable, but discomfort, Rivers says, is the only way to meaningful reform.

That discomfort is perhaps most pronounced in development circles. Wu’s detailed takedown in 2019 of the Boston Planning & Development Agency, if followed, could elevate the city’s focus on planning and eventually lead to much-needed zoning updates that would end the city’s project-by-project approach to land use. But blowing up the BPDA in its current form could also put some of the city’s well-connected players at a disadvantage, changing the rules of a game they’ve mastered.

Then there’s the ever-vexing issue of affordable housing, and how best to tackle it. Wu’s version of rent control would likely differ from the one that went away in the 1990s. But Greg Vasil at the Greater Boston Real Estate Board says some of his members still worry about its potential to curb property investment, and thus undermine the property tax revenues that support the city’s budget. Wu also wants to expand affordable housing requirements of big development projects in the city. But go too far, and builders could simply back away.

Construction magnate John Fish says he isn’t worried about Wu’s ability to strike that balance. The Suffolk CEO has heard the concerns from his colleagues, but says he believes Wu will end up surprising them with her understanding of the important role they should play in the city’s future.

Jen Benson, president of the left-leaning Alliance for Business Leadership, says it will be easier for Wu to reach a common ground with business leaders now than it would have been even two years ago. Natural disasters across the country underscored Boston’s precarious location as an oceanfront city, potentially just one bad storm away from catastrophe. Meanwhile, the pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests of the past year underscored the economic toll of longstanding racial and socioeconomic inequities. Businesses in Boston are more eager than ever to be part of the solution.

And for some waiting on the outside, the status quo is long overdue for a shakeup. Count Segun Idowu, president of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, among them. His members, for example, are eager for Wu to make it easier for entrepreneurs of color to get in line for city contracts. As marketing maven Colette Philips puts it: The city for too long has worked for certain people, and now it’s time for it to work for everybody.

This goes beyond the nitty-gritty of paving deals and park renovation contracts. For business leaders who worry about talent recruitment and retention, the symbolism of a woman of color in the mayor’s office could prove invaluable. Almost every CEO has a story about how they lost a top job candidate from out of state because of Boston’s reputation for parochialism (though they tell even more stories of recruits lost to sky-high housing costs).

Jim Rooney, chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, winces at how Boston’s national reputation is often still shaped by Sam Adams and Dunkin’ ads and movies starring Affleck brothers. Maybe, he says, having a mayor who doesn’t look or sound like a stereotypical Bostonian can change some widely held perceptions.

Of course, the last time Boston elected a new mayor, the business community was wary, too. Then-state representative Marty Walsh was a longtime labor leader, branded as a union guy. Alarm bells rang then, Rooney said, much more than now. Then Walsh took office, the practical responsibilities of running a major city set in, and those concerns largely eased. The administration eventually proved to be quite business-friendly (the Boston Calling scandal notwithstanding). The city flourished. Companies raced to set up shop here — at least until COVID-19 hit.

Rooney recognizes there will be disagreements about specific strategies and approaches. But he says Wu’s priorities line up nicely with the chamber’s — transportation, education, climate change, a more inclusive city.

From Wu’s perspective, she knows she will need businesses’ support to accomplish her ambitious goals in these areas. In the end, she wants what the business community wants: a thriving economy, one that’s welcoming to all.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.