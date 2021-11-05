The newly added Holiday Market will feature locally made gifts, including holiday ornaments and items from Christmas in Boston, luxury African-inspired accessories from Tafari Wraps, alpaca throws and vintage-style apparel from Dove and Donkey, plus sweets from Chequessett Chocolates, coffee from Happy Beans Roaster, and more. (See the full list of vendors on the Snowport website. )

The third annual Snowport is slated to open Nov. 19 and run through Jan. 2. The experience will showcase festive foods, large-scale outdoor winter games, a holiday wreath and tree market, plus the annual Light Up Seaport tree lighting on Dec. 3, and the menorah lighting on Dec. 4.

Boston’s Seaport will once again transform into a winter wonderland for the holidays, and this year it’s adding a European-style open air market that will showcase over 60 artists and vendors.

Advertisement

Boston Seaport's Snowport in 2019. Boston Seaport/Courtesy of Boston Seaport

“This year, we are so thrilled to announce The Holiday Market and provide a neighborhood platform for so many small businesses from around Boston,” Yanni Tsipis, senior vice president for WS Development, said in a statement. “Many of which are female- and minority-owned, while bringing a first of its kind experience to the city.”

The market will also feature a “dramatic” canopy of 2,000-plus twinkling lights, and a 30-foot interactive “wish wall” where visitors can share their holiday hopes.

Tuscan Kitchen will occupy a 10,000-square-foot dining space within the Snowport where they will serve festive craft cocktails and drinks, pizza, calzones, and more from their wood-burning oven. Breezy Hill Orchard will also be on site, offering up hot cider, cider doughnuts, and gingerbread snacks. The space will have heated tents and seating areas.

Visitors can also indulge in a spread of outdoor winter games: iceless curling, light-up bocce, and large-scale versions of Battleship, Jenga, and KanJam. The North End Curling Club will provide complimentary curling lessons on Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m., according to the release.

Advertisement

A scene from the Seaport's Snowport experience in 2019. Courtesy of Boston Seaport

The Tree Market, hosted by EverGreen Delivery, will sell Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, as well as tree stands and lights. The market will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 24.

Light Up Seaport will take place on Dec. 3 at the Seaport Common, where the Seaport’s 54-foot Norway spruce will be adorned with 10,000 white lights, and the Boston Children’s Chorus and other local entertainers will perform. Visitors can take a holiday stroll after the tree lighting, when retailers will offer one-night-only promotions, according to the release. Light Up Seaport runs from 5 to 9 p.m.

A Hanukkah menorah lighting will take place on Dec. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at One Seaport Courtyard. Guests will be treated to traditional kosher jelly doughnuts and chocolate gelt, according to the release.

Snowport, at 88 Seaport Blvd., will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The market will extend hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.