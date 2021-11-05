As much as I tried to be mature and not care — what was I, in seventh grade? — I replayed our last interactions over in my head at night when I couldn’t sleep, like a scorned lover. Had I said something to offend her? Was I boring? Needy? What did I do wrong? I pretended that it didn’t hurt — because as busy adults, shouldn’t we be above all that? Friends come and go! — but it wounded me deeply. Still does, from time to time.

A few years ago, I was dumped — not by my husband, but by someone I considered a close friend of several years, whom I’d supported through life challenges and valued deeply. The texts became infrequent. Any plans were solely initiated by me. And then she completely receded from my life. I’d Google her from time to time, and eventually discovered that she’d subsequently gotten married and had a baby. I didn’t know whether to cry or send her a gift.

My only comfort is: I’m not alone. This week, I asked you to share stories of friendship fallout. “Thank you for writing about this,” so many of you said. “Nobody talks about it.”

Friendship is a touchy identifier in a social-media-driven world peppered with tribes, squads, cliques, and “your people.” It seems like each of us should be issued a set of permanent besties upon college graduation that we carry with us into adulthood through the challenges of work, marriage, parenting.

Reality is different: A 2021 report from Harvard University’s Making Caring Common found that 61 percent of young adults and 51 percent of mothers with young kids feel serious loneliness.

“From a young age, we’re conditioned to feel ashamed if we don’t have good friends. Through elementary school, high school, it’s so much about: ‘Who’s your friend group? Do you belong and fit in?’ Those feelings of insecurity just linger and carry on,” says Kasley Killam, MPH, founder of Social Health Labs and a member of the Massachusetts Taskforce to End Loneliness and Build Community. “There’s a sense it should be easy; we should be liked by everyone. It’s so much harder than that. Relationships require a lot of effort, and there’s a vulnerability aspect.”

Having kids adds to the discomfort, if your relationship was forged as parents: What if your kids grow apart, but you want to remain friends with the adults?

One mom told me that she felt as though she was “betraying” a longtime friend when the families’ Halloween plans diverged for the first time since day care: Her daughter didn’t want to trick-or-treat with the family anymore, and she wasn’t sure how to break the news to her own friend, who was primed for pizza and beer.

On the other hand, what if your kids are friends but you can’t stand the parents? I asked a few parents for lessons they’ve learned.

Candid conversations for parents. GLOBE STAFF

“I think what people need to know is that this is incredibly painful,” says one mom who asked to remain anonymous because she’s in the midst of a painful breakup with a fellow parent. “It is worse than a romantic breakup in some ways because there’s no societal expectation or support with a friend breakup. It feels more personal because you literally can’t describe it: Is it about me? You? It’s about both of you.”

The kids are still friends, and she’s trying to navigate a civil relationship for their sake.

“The goal is to be comfortable in the community together. But it’s so different than losing touch with someone you never see. You almost have to behave like a divorced couple, but it’s turned me inside out,” she says.

For Belmont’s Jess Hicks, the birth of twins was the last straw for one friend, who summoned Hicks to an “awkward dinner” and proceeded to list the ways she’d been emotionally unavailable since childbirth.

“She broke up with me,” Hicks says. “When our entrees came, she said I wasn’t spending enough time with her and was a terrible friend, all while I was leaking milk.”

This happened years ago, but the experience is still “raw,” Hicks says. The two paid for their food, and she hasn’t seen the woman since — even though she’s occasionally taken to social media to check in.

“It feels like a romantic breakup, almost, with the same tones, with the [Facebook] lurking,” she says. “I hope she found what she needed from the next person.”

As for a lesson, Hicks is hard-pressed to find one, because there was no real closure (unless you can call their last supper closure).

“Things sometimes fall apart. It’s sad. You grieve it like you grieve any other breakup or loss,” she says.

Medford’s Erica Jackson has an 11-year-old whose friend group is transitioning from elementary school to middle school, with all the fluidity that entails. She admits to feeling “vulnerable” as she navigates the new social terrain. The family friendships that seemed to be forged naturally during elementary school have changed.

“You have to work hard to make friendships and hang on to them. I might have one, two, three connections because that’s all you have time for. Who do you want as a long-term friend? A lot of my more casual acquaintances have faded back,” she says.

Now, it’s less about convenience and more about deliberate curation: finding people who are similar in age with shared values and worldview.

“If I really want to be friends with someone, I have to work on it and make time for it,” she says.

In Arlington, tween mom Kris Willcox is part of a group of six women who’ve known each other since their kids were in preschool. These days, they meet once a month to talk about teen woes — similar to childbirth class, Willcox says — but the organizer kicked off the reconnection with a refreshing statement.

“She set ground rules. She said, ‘It’s important for us to know our daughters don’t have to be friends. They’ve become different people as tweens, and I don’t want anyone to feel like we need to push the kids to hang out.’ It was one of those moments where I thought, ‘Oh, wow! Someone is being a grown-up!’” Willcox says. “There comes a time when you had in common two first-graders who were attached at the hip, and now you don’t. It hadn’t occurred to me that I could pick my own friendships.”

This kind of transparency is refreshing and rare. Another parent messaged me wondering how to wriggle out of a fizzling friendship with a family where the kids have grown apart, but one mom still wants to get together.

Unlike a romantic breakup, “There is no script for this,” she says. “She’s such a nice person. There’s nothing wrong with her as a person. But I don’t feel drawn to spend time together. It leaves me with an awful feeling.”

Unlike dating, you can’t just swipe left on a mom down the street. Finally, not knowing what to say, she just stopped responding to the mom’s frequent “Let’s hang out!” texts.

“I have a right to decide what friendships I want. But I know how she feels, and it doesn’t feel good,” she says. At the same time, she can’t fault the woman for reaching out: After all, isn’t that the healthy thing to do?

So, coming out of the pandemic — with our kids vaccinated soon, social life returning to normal, and isolation a memory — where does it leave us? We can’t hide behind social distancing anymore.

“I’m hopeful that coming out of the pandemic and this collective experience that has forced us all to recognize the importance of our relationships, we can come out of it saying: ‘[Friendship] isn’t something I need to feel embarrassed or ashamed or weird about. This is a human need I have to honor. If I’m hungry, I’m going to eat some food. If I’m lonely, I’m going to reach out,” says Killam.

She stressed that it’s not about quantity over quality, though. A good friend should make you feel seen, heard, valued.

“And it has to be a two-way street: To have a friend, you have to be one,” she says.

That’s just it: Reaching out is awkward if you find yourself in a “let’s get together!” spiral that never goes anywhere, wondering if you’re being brushed off or just caught in the maelstrom of someone else’s busy life.

So maybe it’s about honesty: If you do want to make a new friend, say so. And if you’re feeling uncomfortable — maybe you truly don’t have time for someone else in your life, or don’t feel a connection, or whatever — put words to that, too, instead of doing the diplomatic ghost.

One woman wrote me a lengthy, painful e-mail about being unceremoniously dropped by a longtime friend. Her young son still longs to be close to the other woman’s son, but she’s faded away with no explanation, leading both kid and parent feeling confused and hurt.

“Even with friends who aren’t that close, I think it’s meaner to just start distancing or changing the way you treat someone,” she wrote. “Just have a discussion about it. I’ve had to do this to others. It’s not easy. But it’s kinder.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.