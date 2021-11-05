They run health care companies, universities and colleges, financial institutions, nonprofits, construction heavyweights, and more — they’re the women power players of the Bay State. Meet them in the 2021 installment of this list, a joint project of The Commonwealth Institute and the Globe Magazine. Responsible for thousands of employees and billions in revenue, the women featured here drive the Massachusetts economy.

Taken together, the 100 companies on the list represent a total revenue and operating budget of $66.6 billion. (To be precise, $66,634,788,386.)

How the list was created: For each organization, The Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports female business leaders, examined revenue or operating budget as well as other variables, including number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative projects. TCI then ranked organizations according to its own formula. This is the 21st year that TCI has created the list and the ninth year that the Globe Magazine has partnered with the group.