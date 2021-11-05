Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HIS HOME: His 3-D printer and terrariums

HIS PERFECT MATE: Kristen Bell as a teacher

ELIZABETH: 26 / teacher

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HER HOME: The plant corner

HER PERFECT MATE: Someone kind, empathetic, funny, and with a good sense of adventure

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, FRAMINGHAM AND WORCESTER

FERTILE GROUND

Nam I got tipsy one night and friends recommended the Cupid column. I’m not one to say no to fun experiences so here we are.

Advertisement

Elizabeth I’ve read the column for years — my family and I have always been big fans.

Nam I went on a quick jog to calm my nerves. Drove to pick up my food and got back just in time to style my hair and hop on.

Elizabeth I showered and did the whole hair and makeup thing. I did have a drink and pep talk with friends.

Nam She had a pretty smile and I complimented her dress and necklace. I’m a sucker for a girl in a nice dress.

Elizabeth He looked very nice in a button-down shirt.

ORGANIC GROWTH

Nam We talked about why we signed up. Her parents read the column religiously, I’ve been told (if you’re reading this, hi!) — and I think that’s delightful.

Elizabeth He was super-friendly. We had a lot in common and I can see why we were matched. We both went to school in Worcester (I’m still there and he just moved) and he knew all the places I mentioned, including where I had gotten my dinner. I learned that he is from Vietnam and moved to the US for college.

Advertisement

Nam The conversation flowed organically, and we talked about our jobs, hobbies, travel, plants, food, and future plans.

Elizabeth He is a man of many hobbies and somehow managed to make pho for 150 people for a college fund-raiser.

Nam She shared that she enjoys decorating pastries to calm her nerves, which I thought was adorable.

Elizabeth We are trying to be successful plant parents but struggling (he showed me his terrarium, which was super-endearing)!

Nam We shared our love for plants and our apparent lack of green thumbs.

Elizabeth I ordered from Dalat in Worcester. The food was absolutely delicious, especially the tofu rolls and peanut sauce.

Nam I got tonkotsu ramen, takoyaki, and shrimp tempura from Doragon Ramen. We were talking and I didn’t get the chance to eat much, but I’m not complaining.

Elizabeth He made me laugh. I was impressed by how thoughtful he seemed. A really nice part of the date was when we were discussing women in our lives (my mother and his grandmother) and we ended up toasting to “strong women who know what they want.”

BUDDING ROMANCE

Nam We had a good time. Even if nothing ends up happening, it was time well spent. We talked about our backup plans should the date go south, and were glad we didn’t have to use them.

Elizabeth After almost two hours, we reached a natural stopping point, and said goodnight. We left planning to meet up in person soon.

Nam I’m up for it.

Elizabeth We may. I’m curious how we would get along in person.

Advertisement

POST-MORTEM

Nam / A

Elizabeth / A



