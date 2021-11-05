Head to WBUR’s CitySpace or join virtually for a conversation with Pagu chef/owner Tracy Chang. The talk, part of the Curated Cuisine series, will be moderated by Mei Mei’s Irene Li and will delve into Chang’s career journey; bites from Pagu will be served to in-person attendees afterward. In-person tickets start at $15 for adults and $5 for students; virtual tickets cost $5 per household. 6:30 p.m. wbur.org/events

Tuesday and Wednesday

Designers, Unite!

Grab a sketch pad and head to the Boston Design Market, hosted by the Boston Design Center. Tour showrooms, meet designers, and attend a keynote talk with decorator and author Ashley Whittaker and lamp designer and author Christopher Spitzmiller. Free. Find registration information, event schedule at bostondesign.com.

Advertisement

Opens Friday

Adventure Calls

Set sail on the adventure that is The Old Man and The Old Moon, an epic play about the moon’s caretaker, who abandons his post to find his wife and encounters all manner of challenges. Featuring live music, puppets, and amazing effects, it’s a thrill ride for all ages. Runs through December 5 at the Umbrella Arts Center; times vary. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students. theumbrellaarts.org

Friday

Fall Classics

Grab your popcorn and head to the Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester for its first Fall Movie Night of the year, featuring the 1922 film Robin Hood, with a live performance by acclaimed silent movie accompanist Peter Krasinski. Tickets are $20. 7 p.m. hammondcastle.org

Saturday

City’s Symphony

Bring the whole family along for the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf. The performance, which follows the story of Peter and a gaggle of animal friends and foes, is part of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s Family Concert Series. 12 p.m. Tickets are $20. bso.org

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.







