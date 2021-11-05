1 The heating and cooling vent is integrated into the toe kick of the custom beechwood vanity, which has touch-latch doors. “It’s a seamless, hands-free design” says Studio DRAW architectural designer Joe Fratoni.

Architect Aaron Weinert’s clients hoped to incorporate an outdoor shower into the new primary bath of their mid-century modern Swampscott home. While that wasn’t in the cards, the principal of Studio DRAW designed the next best thing: a shower with a wall of glass and an operable skylight. The owner “wanted to see the trees and the light and feel the air flow through,” Weinert says.

A shower with a wall of glass and an operable skylight helps bring light and air into this primary bath's shower.

2 Although there wasn’t enough room for double sinks, the trough sink allows for two people to use it simultaneously. The marble countertop’s green veining reinforces the color of the trees.

3 A large mirror beneath the new transom window bounces light around the room, makes the space feel bigger, and reflects the outdoors.

4 Beechwood panels line the deep well where an operable skylight lets in fresh air and sounds of the outdoors. “The wood bathes the shower in golden light,” Weinert says.

5 A rain showerhead and river rock floor tile emulate the feel of showering outdoors. The dynamic gray and gold veining of the Carrara marble mosaic wall tile adds texture and visual interest.

6 The team replaced the solid exterior wall with three fixed window panels. The main one is frosted for privacy. An old laundry chute gave way to a towel niche and bench.





Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.