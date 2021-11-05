Dasia Moore’s Perspective (“The Invisible Burden on Scholarship Students,” October 3) is an awesome description of the serious, often-hidden challenges that first-generation students face when given opportunities and places in traditionally white spaces. As a multilingual/multicultural teacher, I dealt with this every day. Helping parents understand the expectations of the school, teachers, curriculum, and the many hidden layers of cultural cuing that are vital to thrive was my charge. Mentoring new teachers in these foundational pieces was what I owed students and families. It is sorely lacking in teacher prep programs.

Framingham

Much of what Moore described resonates with me. I had a full scholarship (with loans) to Harvard in the 1960s. I had to sort the dorm’s dirty linen and baby-sit for faculty to have spending money. I could get home only at Christmas and some summers riding on the bus for over 24 hours because I could not afford a plane ride. Many of my classmates had spent the summer before freshman year in Europe — I could only begin to imagine that. However, I am white and came from a small public high school in South Dakota — Harvard’s attempt at “diversity” at the time. In the long run, I have done OK. I can only hope that Moore is among the vanguard of an increasingly large group paving the way for better opportunities for those of us who start out with fewer resources.

Cynthia M. Randall

Newburyport

As a 75-year-old grandmother and retired teacher/school counselor, I have witnessed firsthand the stressors that Moore writes about. I raised my children as a single mother in a working-class neighborhood in Worcester. Over and over I’ve discussed this issue with teacher friends and colleagues, and with family. It is a complex and complicated situation. In the end I would say that if young people are going to go the route that Moore describes, they need much more support than is generally offered. Class differences compounded by inherent racism create the kind of struggles Moore describes so well. We have to do better. We have to start by understanding the reality of our children.

Stacy Amaral

Chelsea

Coming from a white, middle-class, suburban family, my experience was different. And now, I look back at my private high school and college classmates and wonder, Why didn’t I appreciate what they faced? Moore’s message is a call to action. Action that requires me to consider not what one is given, but at what cost to their life and spirit.

Mark Wilson

New Albany, Ohio

A great view of some of the personal and social costs of climbing up the economic ladder. We all need affirmation from the world to be our best selves. Moore straddles two worlds. Difficult! I’m a white boy from the Boston suburbs, still belatedly realizing at age 65 how I have benefitted from white privilege. It’s up to all of us to build bridges, so we can all cross this racial and socioeconomic divide. Once enough of us have crossed it, it will cease to exist.

Tom Lemaire

Acton

Inequality Lessons

Cristina Viviana Groeger [in her October 3 article, “Schools Alone Can Fix Economic Inequality in America: True or False? False.”] is right. Nor can schools alone overcome systemic racism, or the enormous part it plays in all of society. Perhaps, those who claim schools can fix inequality might think a better educated populace would produce much more. But it wouldn’t be enough to achieve equality. Inequality is the product of politics organized around producing and maintaining inequality, and in recent decades even around increasing it. Thus, it can only be dismantled by politics organized around doing exactly that.

James Taff

Roslindale

A commitment to equal schools would solve a lot of issues. I’m talking decent buildings, qualified and well paid teachers, and a commitment to math, science, languages, and the arts. The author makes mention of “the power of workers on the job” being an equalizer. You need an education to get a good job.

Numeral

Although it feels good to try and combat poverty by putting money into education . . . I think that, given the lack of success trying to break the cycle of poverty solely via education, we should try another approach. Maybe an experiment to do something to elevate some families out of poverty directly, by either employing them at jobs with middle-class wages or by supplementing their low-paying jobs, and then see how their kids do in school?

RalphSlate

Accountability is a key in education. There are plenty of jobs that pay well but graduating high school with [low] reading and math proficiency yields few options. The marketplace is a hard grader. We have seen numerous companies replace some labor with technology as the cost and availability of labor becomes an issue. This is a hard issue and no easy solutions.

Stephen Perry

C’est Si Bon!

Christopher Kimball’s “French Lessons” (Cooking, October 3) is deliciously sui generis. Having taught French language and literature for some five decades and having been smitten by French food for even longer, I can confirm that Kimball’s recipes are la créme de la créme, and ought to be sampled for their unique flavor and texture. I just hope that he shares more French recipes with us in the future. Bon appétit!

Mel B. Yoken

New Bedford

Time-Tested

I was so touched to read “Missed Connections” in the Miss Conduct column (October 3). When I was in my 20s, I was an “intellectual”; one of my cousins and her husband ran a machine shop. My now-ex and I were on the protest lines against the Vietnam War. Other cousins were in the armed services. Yes, we drifted in and out of touch and in and out of shared experiences and points of view. Now, in my 70s, I am deeply grateful that we hung in there over the years and are as close as we are now. I am lucky to have a family for whom shared affection is so much more durable and meaningful than shared interests and life paths.

Ellen Agard

Amherst

After the passing of one of my parents, I had practical questions about the other and found relatives, cousins I’d never heard of, who could fill in the gaps. I didn’t expect to find true family and good friends in the process, but I did. One of my cousins and I are very close in age, lived near each other as children, and should have grown up almost as sisters. We were well into our 50s, by then living in different parts of the country, when we finally found each other. Improbably, we’ve made up for much of that lost time and are so grateful.

Kate2019

On Life and Loss

My father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about six months before my 45-year-old sister died from breast cancer, in April 2019 (“Through Grief’s Window,” October 17). While his progression is very slow, the grief from my sister’s death has been immense, and I, too, tend to seclude myself when dealing with these overwhelming raw emotions. Jonathan Jackson’s article helped me by reminding me I’m not alone in grieving.

Colleen Glenney

North Port, Florida

Jackson’s article really touched on so many things that I have gone through with loving and losing a loved one to dementia. There’s the feeling of such loss and wanting to reconnect with your previous self, but, realizing things are soooo different now, and hoping to get back to some of the things we once loved.

Joyce McKenzie

Somerville

Dementia is a type of long goodbye. My mother has dementia; watching it, and being part of the process, over the last 9-10 years has involved all types of emotions. When my father, who was her primary caretaker, died, we were not sure what to expect from her and her grief, which sometimes manifested as physical pains and ailments. I think, for my brothers and I, the one good thing is that my mother maintained her sense of humor. She can be incredibly funny and is a joy to be around.

Molly2007

In Hindsight

It’s been nearly 15 years since, like Connections author Barbara Neal Varma, I had one “ta” removed (“Of Steam and Mirrors and Lopsided Breasts,” October 17). Time and gravity have taken their course and I have not read anything that came close to providing an assessment of my feelings about displacement until this essay. As a single 72-year-old, fall is a lovely season for me since I can layer to the point of obscuring all self-conscious defects underneath clothes.

Wanda Mock

Weymouth

I, too, am a breast cancer survivor. Yes, I am uneven — but if my mom were still here, she would say, “I hate to tell you but nobody is looking.” This was her go-to if anyone in the family became self-involved. It’s so true though — most people are so interested in themselves that they’re not scrutinizing others. Be confident and smile!

ccronan

This brought back memories of a Stan Rogers song and my late wife. Being extremely nearsighted, what I see without my glasses is like a reflection from a steamed-up mirror. Even at 70, my wife looked really good to me when we were in bed. I would have thought it was the soft focus vision — except that she still looked good to me across the breakfast table. Which brings me to Stan Rogers’s “Lies.” The song begins with a mother of seven children, lamenting the lost beauty of her youth as she looks at her reflection. Then, realizing what she is doing, she puts her mirror away and thinks of how her husband still looks at her. By embracing her reflection in the mirror, Varma is only halfway there. I hope she will come to accept that it wasn’t just good intentions that inspired her husband to post her picture on Facebook. Obviously, he still finds her beautiful, and what she views as imperfections, he only sees as her.

James W. Slack

Lexington

Belated Thanks

I am sitting comfortably on my back deck watching the sun disappear behind the trees reading Ellen Ruppel Shell’s and Jack Thomas’s pieces on Maine aquaculture and mortality, respectively (“Lobsters Are Vanishing. Can a Maine Way of Life Endure?” and “A Newspaperman to the End,” July 25). As the son of a Massachusetts newspaperman, I couldn’t be happier about the great journalism brought to my driveway every morning. My wife, Deb, and I hang on to parts of the Globe we can’t get to in the moment, and how rewarding it was to have held onto this issue. We have spent many happy weeks on Maine’s Frenchman Bay and I am now better informed about the issues surrounding its future. And Jack’s article — unfair to call it just that, perhaps a wonderful farewell — had me laughing and crying. Thank you for reminding me why great journalism lives and breathes not in social media sound bytes, but when ink hits newsprint and is preserved in a pile of “get-to-it-later” paper that is rediscovered months later!

Nick de Sherbinin

Manchester-By-The-Sea

