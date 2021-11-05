LOT SIZE 2.47 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This 1900 Dutch Colonial sits down a private gravel lane (plowing costs are shared with two neighbors) abutting Endicott College near Beverly Cove. A colorful front door with sidelights opens to the big entry hall, flanked by a living room at left with an adjacent newer full bath, and a dining room at right with a built-in china cabinet. The kitchen is dated by older cabinetry, flooring, and laminate counters, but quite spacious: there’s a laundry room to one side and a breakfast nook with a bay window. Upstairs, four bedrooms with hardwood floors share an updated bath with clawfoot tub. CONS Sold “as-is,” with some knob-and-tube wiring and possible asbestos wrap on basement pipes.

Advertisement

The kitchen of 280 Hale Street, Beverly. Corey Stein Films

Gingle Lerman Realty Group, RE/MAX 360, 617-838-3102, GingleLermanRealtyGroup.com

$799,900

231 CONCORD ROAD / BEDFORD

The exterior of 231 Concord Road, Bedford. handout

SQUARE FEET 2,790

LOT SIZE 0.78 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR $275,000 in 1986

PROS The original plank floors and eight fireplaces of the Colonel Timothy Jones House have seen their share of history, predating even the nearby battles of Lexington and Concord — in which the home’s first owner fought. Enter through the screened side porch, and find a family room at right en route to the kitchen. At left, the living room leads through the entry hall (where a half bath hides under the stairs) to a classic dining room. A pantry connects to the kitchen with wood counters, huge hearth, and laundry mudroom. Upstairs, a sunny landing provides a desk nook, while two baths, one with a clawfoot tub, each link two bedrooms. There’s a walkup attic, spacious yard, and garage. CONS Needs exterior work.

The kitchen of 231 Concord Road, Bedford. Handout

Helen and Charity Edwards, Barrett Sotheby’s International Realty, 978-804-3523, SpecialHomes.com

Advertisement

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.