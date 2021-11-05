Now, Cassellius said, the district will put in place heightened security measures aimed at keeping students, parents and staff safer during arrival and dismissal, including more teachers being outdoors to move students in and out, additional district safety staff on hand, and uniformed Boston police in the area to be called if needed.

During class dismissal Wednesday, the girl punched Principal Patricia M. Lampron in the head, knocking her unconscious and requiring her to be hospitalized. The incident has shaken the school’s Dorchester community , prompting parents to demand how the district will keep schools and their children safe, while juvenile justice advocates warn that punitive measures will escalate conflicts and harm students.

Boston schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced new safety protocols at the Henderson Inclusion School on Friday, two days after a teenage girl’s assault on the principal prompted the upper school’s temporary closure.

“I am personally grateful for the entire staff who came to school on Thursday and convened to develop a plan so that we can ensure a sound safety plan,” Cassellius said, “with clear steps so that students and parents can be sure we have taken every step to restore a positive learning environment.”

At a community meeting Thursday night, Cassellius said the district would increase “administrative searches” of students when the Henderson reopens next week, and include heightened police presence at the school and the nearby Ashmont MBTA station.

But juvenile justice advocates warned in a letter Friday to Cassellius that increasing searches and police presence will only further exacerbate students’ struggles at the school, where nearly 40 percent of students have disabilities, 81 percent are students of color, and 85 percent are classified as “high needs” due to poverty, language status, or disabilities.

“We are alarmed that Boston’s response to this incident thus far fails to provide the Henderson community with the support they need to rebuild safety in their community, and instead focuses on increased surveillance and police,” wrote the advocates with the EdLaw Project, Citizens for Juvenile Justice, Massachusetts Advocates for Children, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, and the Mental Health Legal Advisors Committee.

Boston has no legal authority to increase searches, they wrote, as students retain the same constitutional rights they had prior to the attack on the principal. That tactic would not only be unlawful but counterproductive, as it deepens the distrust between students and staff and hinders crucial healing through positive relationships, the letter said.

“There is no dispute that the November 3rd incident requires a response that will provide support to the Henderson community, and ensure the emotional and physical safety of students, caregivers and staff,” the letter said. “Unfortunately, the District’s punitive, surveillance-focused response will ensure only additional harm.”

The group called for the district to turn to a trauma-informed approach defined by meaningful restorative justice and additional mental and behavioral health support.

Cassellius in her letter to families said the district will offer trained counselors to support students and the district is also seeking support from its partner, Playworks, to help children play and interact more positively. And the district is working to implement family engagement strategies for better communication to share information quickly and allows parents to respond to the district, she said. Finally, staff will receive more training in crisis prevention and intervention and first aid.

Cassellius said she spoke to Lampron, who will continue to recover at home. In the meantime, Cassellius said Gene Roundtree, secondary school superintendent and former head of school at Snowden International, will report to the Henderson School every day to work with the leaders there to ensure proper safety, support, and instruction.

Redacted police reports obtained Friday by the Globe show that police have been called to the school at least twice earlier this school year, once for a fight involving three teenagers and another time for a mother who allegedly threatened the school secretary. It’s unclear whether either incident was related to the assault on Lampron.













