Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 153.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m curious how Santa Claus will explain shipping delays this year. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Fully vaccinated: 743,562 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 294

Test-positive rate: 2.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 106

Total deaths: 2,881

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

It appears that getting your child (between ages 5 and 11) signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine and then posting about it on Facebook is now even more popular than posting the Halloween picture of your kid in a pumpkin costume.

Advertisement

Before we start analyzing what percent of children are getting vaccinated over the next few months, take a minute to celebrate another remarkable achievement for Rhode Island: There are now fewer than 100,000 residents age 12 and older who have not gotten their vaccine.

The Department of Health can see the finish line: It now has a widget on its website showing how close we are to 100 percent vaccinated. As of Thursday, there are only 92,945 residents age 12 and older with an unknown vaccine status.

In terms of hard numbers, that means 830,872 of the 923,817 residents age 12 and older in Rhode Island are at least partially vaccinated, based on 2018 population estimates.

According to The New York Times, Rhode Island is tied for No. 4 in the country for percentage of residents between ages 18 and 64 getting at least one dose (87 percent), No. 5 in the country for percentage of residents between ages 12 and 17 getting at least one dose (77 percent), and one of 17 states where 99 percent of residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

Reaching those final 92,945 residents is going to be a challenge, although Governor Dan McKee isn’t giving up hope yet. Earlier this week, his team started handing out $1 scratch-off lottery tickets to people getting their shots.

If you’re already vaccinated and have questions about getting your child vaccinated, my colleague Alexa Gagosz has a helpful guide here.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ An Afghan interpreter recounts a chilling escape from Kabul and a warm welcome in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Over several meetings, a Rhode Island House study commission has heard testimony about why the state’s law around coastal access is problematic and what ought to be done to fix it. On Thursday, it heard from a lawyer who supports the existing law. Read more.

⚓ To stay on track with the goals of the Act on Climate, the governor’s team and the General Assembly need to work quickly, advocates say. Read more.

⚓ A priest is the first person in Rhode Island to be charged with child erotica, a misdemeanor. (He’s also facing felonies for possessing and transferring child pornography.) Read more.

⚓ How to celebrate Diwali, India’s “Festival of Lights,” Rhode Island style. Read more.

⚓ Brother James Martino, who has led Ocean Tides School in Narragansett since 2015, was placed on leave last month after two men in New York filed a lawsuit alleging someone by the name of “Brother James” had sexually abused them while they were students at the LaSalle School in Albany in the late 1980s. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Allan Petteruto, Meaghan McCabe, Jane Hoffman, Anthony N. Spaziano, Abby Borges (25), Tony Simon, state Representative Teresa Tanzi, Sarah Doiron, Alex Miller, James Lombardi, Zack Mezera, M. Teresa Paiva Weed, and Lloyd Albert (65).

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Will he or won’t he? Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker still hasn’t made a decision about whether he’ll run for a third term next year. Read more.

⚓ Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90 percent as the drugmaker joins the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the U.S. market. Read more.

⚓ A trio of House Democrats on Thursday made a last-minute push to broaden provisions to help undocumented families in the party’s massive social spending and climate change legislation, worried the bill might be the last opportunity to deliver on President Joe Biden’s campaign promises on immigration reform given a deepening partisan divide on the issue. Read more.

⚓ There’s a huge college hockey home-and-home series this weekend between No. 7 Providence College and No. 12 UMass. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

Advertisement

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees meets at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The state caseload estimating conference is at 9 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Providence Teachers Union is holding its annual sweater giveaway on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Young Woods Elementary School.

⚓ The nonprofit Stages of Freedom is hosting a walking tour of African Americans on College Hill on Saturday at 9 a.m.

My previous column

Finally, there’s a sensible idea for public transportation in Providence.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Brown University professor Emily Oster about COVID-19, schools, and vaccines for kids. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.