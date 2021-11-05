An opening reception for “Black Lives & White Fragility” is scheduled at the art gallery at 119 Ripley Road on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit will run through Dec. 18.

A new art exhibit in Cohasset seeks to encourage dialogue and “inspire greater respect and understanding” between Black and white communities, according to South Shore Art Center director Patrice Maye.

Maye said the the juried show asked artists to offer work that deals with the subjects of white privilege and the persistence of racism in American life. Its title refers to both the Black Lives Matter movement and Robin DiAngelo’s book, “White Fragility.”

The show’s 50 works will include a mix of photographs, collages, paintings, prints, and three-dimensional work.

Among the art chosen for the show is a photograph by Nina Villanova titled “I Think I’m Using These Books Wrong.” The image shows a hand lacing up an expensive running shoe placed on top of a pile of books, including “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander and “Our Time Is Now” by Stacey Abrams.

Also chosen was Brooke Barletta’s photograph titled “BLM II” of a police officer talking to three young Black boys while leaning on a large motorcycle with the words “Hingham Police” on its fender.

To jury the show, Maye turned to Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs, a muralist and community organizer in Boston who is currently an artist in residence at the Museum of Fine Arts. Maye worked with Gibbs at Artists for Humanity, a nonprofit cofounded by Gibbs that trains young people in skills that result in paid employment in art and design.

Gibbs said the call for works for a show titled “Black Lives & White Fragility” drew a great number of entries.

“It was definitely a strong response,” he said. “There’s some amazing work. Some of it cuts super deep.”

The purpose of the show is not to make people “feel guilty,” Gibbs said. “The regional community is part of it … It’s to educate them … in a safe enough space to engage in the narrative. This is reality.”

Over the past two decades, Gibbs has received wide recognition for both his work as a muralist and his community involvement. His honors include “Graffiti Artist of the Year” awarded by the Mass Industry Committee, the “Civic Artist Award” by the Goodnight Initiative, and the “Hero Among Us” from the Boston Celtics last year.

Maye cited the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement as the center’s motivation for the show. “With all the things going on in the world,” she said, “if we don’t acknowledge it, I think we are not doing our jobs as artists … Our job as artists is to document history.”

The reality of systemic racism and the reluctance of white people to recognize that reality is relevant locally as well as nationally, Maye said.

“We have to say something here,” Maye said. “The community needs to know why this is important … It’s important because we are physically located in Cohasset, which is very white, with very little diversity.”

In Cohasset, where the South Shore Art Center is located, more than 96 percent of residents are white, according to US Census data.

The upcoming show received grants from 15 local cultural councils, including Cohasset, and the neighboring towns of Scituate, Hingham, Norwell, and Hull.

The exhibit is free and open to all. The center’s gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit ssac.org.

