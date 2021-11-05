“Working smoke and CO alarms are key to surviving a fire or carbon monoxide leak,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “As we ‘fall back’ this weekend, remember to check your alarms when you change your clocks.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said that it’s important to replace alkaline batteries in these types of alarms, unless the alarm is a newer one with 10-year sealed batteries, or to get rid of and replace the whole device if it’s more than 10 years old.

As the time to change the time on clocks ticks nearer Sunday, state fire officials are reminding Massachusetts residents to check up on their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to make sure they are working properly.

Daylight savings time ends on Sunday at 2 a.m., falling back one hour.

Changing alarms for carbon monoxide — the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the country — is especially vital as the weather gets chillier, he said in the statement released by the state Department of Fire Services.

“The primary sources of carbon monoxide in the home are furnaces and other fuel-burning appliances,” Ostroskey said. “We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide, so it’s important to have working CO alarms to alert you to this invisible killer.”

When it comes to the longevity of alarms, smoke alarms usually need to be replaced after 10 years and carbon monoxide alarms after five to seven years, said Chief Michael Winn, president of the Fire Chiefs Association of Massachusetts.

“Smoke alarms are like any other household appliances: they don’t last forever,” Winn said in the statement.

“If the date on your alarm is more than 10 years ago, or if there’s no date at all, it’s time to replace it,” he added.

Battery-operated replacement smoke alarms in older one- and two-family homes are required by the state fire code to be “photoelectric and have 10-year, sealed, non-replaceable, non-rechargeable batteries and a hush feature,” according to the DFS statement.

Firefighters often “see too many disabled smoke alarms at fire scenes where people really needed them to work,” Ostroskey said. The hope is that if the alarms are easier to maintain, for example with long-lasting batteries, then the alarms will remain in use, he said.

On top of that, residential fires nowadays burn faster due to changes in construction and manufacturing: there’s only one to three minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds in the average residential fire, he said.

“Working smoke alarms give you precious time to use your home escape plan before poisonous gases and heat make escape impossible,” Ostroskey said.

While sprinklers in homes can help give people inside extra time to escape, or to even contain or put out the fire, smoke alarms are still necessary to alert those inside of the flames, according to the statement.

The DFS said that almost 40 percent of fire deaths from last year were adults over the age of 65. More than 200 fire departments across the state have Senior SAFE programs, which are grant-funded programs that “supports fire and life safety education for seniors,” according to its website.

Any seniors who need assistance with maintenance, testing, or replacement of alarms can reach out to their local fire department or senior center for help, DFS said.

“No one expects to be a victim of a fire, but the best way to survive one is to have working smoke alarms,” Winn said. “Take a few minutes to protect those you love by changing the batteries in your smoke alarms this weekend. And if you have parents, grandparents, or older neighbors who might need a hand, volunteer to check their alarms and change their batteries, too.”

Breanne Kovatch