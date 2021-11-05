Police in Sharon were on the lookout for a rogue trick-or-treater who stole candy from people on Halloween night. Police turned to social media to ask for the public’s help in identifying the thief, who was caught on a Ring video camera helping himself to a full bowl of candy from one unsuspecting resident. “This individual stole from multiple men, women and children last evening in Sharon,” police wrote in a tweet. Police shared the video that shows the masked trick-or-treater, who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers, walking up to the front door of a house. He rings the doorbell, knocks on the door, and says, “trick or treat.” A woman opens the door with a bowl of candy in her hands and asks him if he has a bag to carry the candy in. “Oh, no, I just put it in my pockets,” he replies. He then swiftly — and suddenly — rips the bowl of candy out of her hands. The woman shrieks and says, “Oh my God,” as he runs away. Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video, or has information on who it is, is asked to contact the Sharon Police Department at 781-784-1587.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

CURIOUS CASE OF FISHNAPPING

Advertisement

At 9:46 a.m. Sept. 23, Medway police were informed that someone had stolen a couple of fish from the public library on High Street. Medway Public Library director Margaret Perkins said there were two zebra danios — also known as zebra fish — in the tank at the library. “There were no other fish in the tank,” she said. Both disappeared without a trace.

Advertisement

CAUGHT UP IN AN ACTION MOVIE

At 10:45 p.m. Oct. 8, Bridgewater police got a call from a person on Meadow Lane who wanted an officer to come by because someone was playing loud music. Police later tweeted that an officer located the noisy apartment, where an occupant was watching “Fast & Furious” and agreed to turn the volume of the television down.

UPROOTED

At 5:28 p.m. Oct. 18, Wilmington police got a call from a resident of Andover Street who said sometime between 9 a.m. and noon the day before, someone stole a rhododendron from his yard. The log entry stated that the plant was approximately 100 feet from his driveway.

SIGN STEALING

At 2:34 p.m. Oct. 6, a resident of Tubwreck Drive in Medfield went to the police station and reported that she and “several people she knows have had their signs in support of building the new school taken from their property.” She said there was no need to send out an officer but she did wanted police to document the theft in the log.

WRONG WAY

At 7:46 p.m. Oct. 17, Bridgewater police got a call from someone on Prattown Lane who said a vehicle drove across the neighbors’ yards and the occupant(s) were now yelling. Police responded and found out that the driver thought the backyard was an access road to a relative’s backyard.

Advertisement

ROAD HAZARD

At 4:45 p.m. Sept. 18, Norwood police logged a report of an air mattress blocking the roadway at the intersection of Fulton Street and Prospect Street. The town’s Department of Public Works was notified and responded to take care of it.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.