The remains were recovered Wednesday from a section of the river in Billerica that’s about a mile away from where Chartier lived when she disappeared on June 5, 1982, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a statement.

The human remains that were found in the Concord River belonged to Judy Chartier, a Chelmsford teenager who went missing in 1982, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Friday.

Judy Chartier held up a photo of her missing daughter, who was also named Judy, in 1990.

The identification was made through dental records. The office of the chief medical examiner and Dr. James T. Pokines, a forensic anthropologist, will be working with the district attorney’s office to reconstruct the remains to determine a cause of death, Ryan said.

The remains were located a day after investigators recovered parts of the 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger that Chartier was driving on June 5, 1982, the day she disappeared. Friends said they last saw the 17-year-old around 2 a.m. leaving a party in Billerica.

Divers were also able to recover several personal items from the river, including a work identification badge, clothing, and a small purse or wallet. The items were in about 10 feet of water about 15 to 20 yards from the shore, Ryan’s office said.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex district attorney’s office cold case unit, Billerica police, Chelmsford police, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and the State Police Dive Team, Ryan’s office said.

Officials also thanked Bruce Stebbins and Hans Hug, the civilian experts who used sonar technology to locate the vehicle and “whose assistance was critical to the investigation.”

