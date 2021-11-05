Spalluzzi said she read in the newspaper about the need for women to take the place of men at the shipyard and, over lunch, dared 10 of her childhood friends to sign up. They all agreed and piled into one friend’s van for the ride to Quincy, where they were trained as welders. Six of them went on to work at the Hingham Shipyard, from 1942 to the end of the war in 1945.

“I was just happy to do it; I wanted to help my country and I thought I would like the experience,” Spalluzzi said in an interview from her home in Kingston, where she “of course” lives alone. “I didn’t think it was a big deal at the time. Absolutely not. There were lots of Rosie the Riveters.”

Margaret Spalluzzi turned 100 on Nov. 2, and celebrated with a ceremony at the Hingham Shipyard honoring her time there as a welder during World War II — an original “Rosie the Riveter” building warships for the USA.

“I don’t remember how much we were paid, but I remember that with my first check I bought my mother a radio,” Spalluzzi said.

Advertisement

She said the hours were long and, during the winter, the worksite was freezing. She wore flannel pajamas under layers of heavy clothes.

Security was tight at the shipyard. The women were patted down every day when they entered and instructed to say nothing about their work. “Loose lips sink ships,” she explained.

Spalluzzi said that when the war ended, the women welders were told that men were coming back to take the jobs. “I was OK with it,” she said.

She raised her family in Kingston with her husband Tony, who had served in the Navy during the war as an electrician. They were married 67 years before he died at age 93.

Advertisement

Spalluzzi, who grew up in Plymouth, worked at Plimoth Plantation for 32 years — first as a costumed “interpreter” and then as a greeter. She retired at age 80.

Now she focuses on the Kingston Senior Center, where she takes classes, meets friends for lunch, and helps run the gift shop. Every Friday, she gets together with the “Needlers” to knit hats and scarves for cancer patients and sick babies in Boston and South Shore hospitals.

Spalluzzi said she also reads constantly, walks a lot, still drives, and spends lots of time with her great-grandchildren. She also loves to cook — and is ready to refill her freezer with homemade soups and sauces to replace the ones she had to toss after the recent nor’easter knocked out her home’s power.

“I keep busy,” Spalluzzi said.

She has no explanation for her vigor at her advanced age, but said genetics may play a role: her mother’s sister lived to 100, as did that woman’s daughter.

“I never smoked, I never drank — except a cocktail once in a while — and I don’t drink coffee; I drink green tea,” she said. “I don’t know if that matters or not, but I feel great.”

Spalluzzi said the COVID-19 pandemic and its forced isolation has been difficult, though — worse than the Great Depression — and she couldn’t believe that she was doing puzzles instead of getting out. She urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I aspire to be Margaret,” said Peg Ryan, who is 80 and a good friend who organized the Hingham Shipyard event. “She is a delightful person to be around, loves to dance, is very well-read, and always looks like she walked out of Lord & Taylor.

Advertisement

“Nothing bothers her,” Ryan said, adding that politics was an exception. “The only time I heard her get really upset and use language not becoming a woman is when she talks about Trump.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.