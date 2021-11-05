“I can’t think of a better word to focus on to bring the school community together than ‘kindness,’” Principal Christine Cappadona said. “We are sprinkling kindness throughout the building in a variety of ways, and everyone — from students to staff to administrators — have taken to it and are enjoying how this new school year has gone so far.”

Students at the Lillian M. Jacobs Elementary School in Hull kicked off the school year with kindness through a special schoolwide project. The “One Word Initiative” is based on the picture book “One Word for Kids: A Great Way to Have Your Best Year Ever” by Jon Gordon, Dan Britton, and Jimmy Page. Each class received the book and heard the story from their teachers before students chose the word to focus on for the year. Assistant Principal Kyle Shaw announced in an assembly that the one word for the year is “kindness,” which the school now highlights through a weekly kindness challenge.

Advertisement

SalemRecycles and HELPSY are teaming up to host a textiles recycling drive on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event at Salem’s Riley Plaza will accept new or used clothes and shoes, old stained T-shirts, towels, curtains, bedspreads, purses, jackets, hats and gloves, backpacks, socks, jeans, etc. Household items, large rugs, sofa cushions, and pet clothing will not be accepted. Items will either be restored and resold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled.

Other items will be recycled with TerraCycle such as used Swiffer pads, reusable and disposable razors, and toothbrushes. A full list of recyclable items is available at bit.ly/recycleableitems. Attendees are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and make sure recycled items can easily be unloaded. Those interested in volunteering can email mguglielmi@salem.com or call 978-619-5672.

Wellesley’s Climate Action Committee and Green Collaborative will host a Zoom webinar on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. to discuss how the town is addressing the climate crisis. Marybeth Martello, Wellesley’s sustainability director, will speak about the town’s climate action plan and how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and better prepare Wellesley for the changing climate. Afterward, a Q&A will allow attendees to ask Martello more about the plan. Advance registration is available at bit.ly/wellesleyclimateforum, and those with questions can contact ClimateAction@wellesleyma.gov.

Advertisement

The Discovery Museum in Acton will present a Sensory Sunday on Nov. 14 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The event allows the whole family to enjoy the outdoors and do a nature-based activity based on the season in the museum’s Discovery Woods or on nearby conservation land. Children of all ages are welcome, but the activity is designed for those 2 to 6. The museum notes that the conservation land trails are not stroller accessible and asks attendees to wear appropriate footwear and clothing. The program is free with admission: $15.50 for adults, $14.50 for seniors 60 and older, $15.50 for children, and free for babies under 1 (members also are free). Advance reservations are required for all visitors at discoveryacton.org.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.