A man arrested for a fight outside a popular bar and restaurant in Falmouth is dead after he collapsed in police custody early Friday, according to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office.
Bruce Enos, 30, had been involved in a fight with Jarrod Scott-Reynolds, 32, in front of Anejo Mexican Bistro on Main Street at around 12:15 a.m. ,
A police officer on patrol spotted the two fighting and stopped to break it up. The two men were arrested and taken to the police station, the statement said.
Once at the station, Enos collapsed. He was immediately aided by police and ambulance was called to take him to Falmouth Hospital, where Enos was pronounced dead, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office and the state medical examiner’s office.
