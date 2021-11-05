A man arrested for a fight outside a popular bar and restaurant in Falmouth is dead after he collapsed in police custody early Friday, according to the Cape & Islands district attorney’s office.

Bruce Enos, 30, had been involved in a fight with Jarrod Scott-Reynolds, 32, in front of Anejo Mexican Bistro on Main Street at around 12:15 a.m. ,

A police officer on patrol spotted the two fighting and stopped to break it up. The two men were arrested and taken to the police station, the statement said.