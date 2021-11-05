He was ordered held without bail at his Friday arraignment, officials said.

Wesley Lindor was arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges of homicide and carrying a firearm for the death of Stedman Tucker, 30, on Oct. 22, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 22-year-old man was charged with murder Friday after he allegedly shot another man to death in Lowell last month, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Lindor was arrested early Friday morning at a Boston residence following a joint investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Lowell police, according to the statement. Boston police assisted with the arrest, officials said.

His arrest came two weeks after Tucker was found shot in a parked vehicle.

Lowell police responded to Barker Avenue shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, the statement said. Upon arrival, police found Tucker suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a Toyota Rav-4.

After first responders provided medical aid to Tucker, he was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the statement said.

Further investigation revealed that Lindor and Tucker knew each other prior to the shooting, according to the statement.

Lindor had allegedly approached Tucker, who was seated inside the Rav-4, and struck up a conversation. He then opened the car door, shot Tucker, and fled the scene, the statement said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office and Lowell police.

Lindor’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.