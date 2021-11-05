A man was injured and a dog was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Quincy Friday morning, police said.

Quincy police said that the pedestrian and dog were struck at approximately 5:25 a.m. at the intersection of Hancock Street and Carruth Street in the Wollaston section of Quincy.

The pedestrian, who is believed to be in 60s, was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.