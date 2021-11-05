One man was shot in Mattapan and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon and a suspect in the shooting was arrested after barricading himself inside an apartment building for a time, police said.

The shooting occurred about 5:35 p.m. at 30 Fremont St., according to Dave Estrada, a Boston police spokesman. Officers later went inside the building and took the suspect into custody without incident about 6:30 p.m., Estrada said.