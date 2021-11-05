“I see something beautiful,” DePasquale, the owner of Green Development LLC, said during a recent tour of the site.

PROVIDENCE —The three new wind turbines going up on the waterfront in Providence aren’t even that tall by wind turbine standards, about 300 feet when a blade is at its apex, but standing at the base of one and looking up can give someone a sore neck, or a case of vertigo in reverse.

Workers load turbine blades onto a truck for transport. The blades are 134 feet long. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Green Development is Rhode Island’s most prominent developer of solar and on-shore wind power. It is adding to its footprint along the waterfront in Providence: three new wind turbines, one on ProvPort land and two others on Johnson & Wales University’s Harborside campus nearby. That’s in addition to the three that are on Narragansett Bay Commission property.

One of the three new ones, on ProvPort land, is already up. The two on the JWU campus, between the athletic fields and the Save The Bay property, will be up pretty soon. You’ve probably seen the newest one if you’ve driven on Route 95 south of downtown lately. You’ll soon see two more. And Green Development sees many more on the horizon.

“We’re a packed little state here,” said Hannah Morini, Green’s director of business development. “We need to make good land use choices. I’m not saying it’s appropriate everywhere, but where it is appropriate, it should be given a fair shot to get a permit.”

The turbines arrived from Germany in October, stevedored by ProvPort workers. DePasquale is planning for an opening ceremony in early December, which will involve smashing a bottle of champagne along its metal sides. When the blades arrived, JWU let students and alumni sign their names.

“It’s showing the direction we’re all moving in, and trying to create a greener, cleaner campus,” said Matthew Fannon, the university’s director of sustainability and resource management. “But it’s also about Rhode Island — we want to be part of what Rhode Island is doing to improve the area.”

Turbine blades decorated by Johnson & Wales University students wait to be installed on a tower. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Much of the attention, at least on the regulatory level, focuses on the role of off-shore wind power and its conflicts with fisheries management and the environment. Projects in the pipeline off Rhode Island’s coast will generate a lot more power than the Vensys 1.5-megawatt turbines in ProvPort and JWU.

But there’s plenty happening on-shore, too: DePasquale’s company has been involved in projects in Coventry, North Kingstown, Johnson and the three nearby at the Narragansett Bay Commission’s property. Taken together, Green’s portfolio of wind and solar can power about 3,400 homes, DePasquale said. The turbine in North Kingstown is at DePasquale’s own home. That’s how he originally got involved in renewable development: His previous life building big box stores didn’t sit well with his daughter Olivia, who worried about chopping down all those trees. So he got into green development.

“People ask, ‘Would you build a turbine in your backyard?’” DePasquale said. “I say no, it’s in my front yard.”

The three new turbines don’t involve any direct state subsidies. They cost about $7.5 million each to put up, and they’ll count on a roughly 10 to 12 percent rate of return, DePasquale said. Green is taking advantage of a federal tax credit program called ITC, or Investment Tax Credit. They’re also working through the state’s Renewable Energy Growth Program. The economics are complicated, but to simplify things, Green will sell the electrons that these turbines generate directly to National Grid, and feed them right into the system.

Green has a lease arrangement with ProvPort, which is one of several operators within the Port of Providence, as well as JWU. Separately, JWU buys green energy credits from other Green Development projects around the state, part of its efforts to offset its carbon emissions. Green will continue to own and manage the turbines themselves. The leases run $54,000 annually, the company says.

“It just shows we’re serious about renewable energy, and where the future of energy is,” said Christopher Waterson, the general manager of ProvPort.

Small-g green development can often run into local opposition; Warwick recently instituted a moratorium on solar development, for instance. Capital-G Green Development is often right in the middle of those disputes.

Morini, Green’s director of business development, said she’s been disappointed in the local opposition in the last 10 to 15 years around wind power.

“As a country, we have strong goals, and as a state, we have strong goals,” she said. “But a lot of the decisions on whether or not good projects can go forward are decided at the very, very local level.”

This project, already in a heavily industrialized site, was smooth sailing. The process went through the city of Providence, and local organizations that often raise issues with goings-on in the port, like the proposed Sea 3 expansion, aren’t raising issues with these.

“If it’s healthy and not going to be harmful, put it up,” said Dwayne Keys of the South Providence Neighborhood Association. “We’ll take that any day over what else is being proposed right now.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.