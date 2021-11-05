A New Hampshire man was arrested in Lowell Friday night for the the murder of his grandmother earlier in the day, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Jacob Abraham, 27, of Nashua, was arrested by Lowell police on a warrant alleging he recklessly caused the death of his grandmother, 71-year-old Cynthia Toupin, according to a joint statement from Formella and Nashua police.

The warrant charges Abraham with “causing blunt force trauma” to Toupin’s head and inflicting a puncture wound to her neck, the statement said.