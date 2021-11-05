Quincy Public Schools officials are investigating after students at Quincy High School and North Quincy High shared video and audio files on social media that include hate speech and sexual harassment, district officials said.
The offensive recordings, shared “under the guise of athletic rivalry,” came to light Friday, and those responsible will be disciplined, according to a letter sent Friday afternoon to families from schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey and the principals and athletic directors of both high schools.
“This misconduct is extremely disturbing to the targeted adults and students and the entire Quincy Public Schools community,” the officials said in the letter. “There is an investigation underway and this offensive and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated and the students involved will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined.”
They said the recordings “reflect popular culture but the students involved lack the maturity and understanding of their impact on the school community of creating and sharing such content.”
The athletic directors and coaches at the high schools will work with team captains and players to send a message “about positive leadership, having respect for all, addressing hate speech, and respecting the privilege of representing the school as a member of an athletic team,” officials said.
In July, the high schools began working with the YouthSpeak Program offered by the anti-domestic violence organization DOVE Inc. to provide opportunities for students to challenge stereotypes, develop social skills, and raise awareness about misogyny and sexual harassment, officials said.
“It is important to foster conversation within the whole school community to talk, share, and plan for positive change,” they said.