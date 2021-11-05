Quincy Public Schools officials are investigating after students at Quincy High School and North Quincy High shared video and audio files on social media that include hate speech and sexual harassment, district officials said.

The offensive recordings, shared “under the guise of athletic rivalry,” came to light Friday, and those responsible will be disciplined, according to a letter sent Friday afternoon to families from schools Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey and the principals and athletic directors of both high schools.

“This misconduct is extremely disturbing to the targeted adults and students and the entire Quincy Public Schools community,” the officials said in the letter. “There is an investigation underway and this offensive and dangerous behavior will not be tolerated and the students involved will be held accountable and appropriately disciplined.”