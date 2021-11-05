Here's what the inside of the home at 1295 Boylston St. looks like.

The little bungalow at 1295 Boylston St. was initially listed for $449,900 when it first went up for sale on Sept. 29. The property went back on the market in October for the reduced price of $389,900 after lenders refused to finance it.

A tiny 251-square-foot house in Newton that made headlines when it went on the market in September has sold for $315,000.

After several offers fell through due to lack of financing, it finally sold Nov. 1 for $315,000, according to the listing agent, Hans Brings.

“We closed on Monday,” Brings said in a telephone interview. “It was a cash offer.”

The diminutive size of the dwelling on Route 9 sparked a wave of interest and media coverage. According to city assessor records, the house was built in 1970 and sits on a 2,452 square-foot lot. The property was last assessed at $283,800.

This is the bathroom in the 251-square-foot home at 1295 Boylston St. in Newton.

“One of a Kind! Adorable Tiny Studio Home in Newton Highlands,” the listing read. “Great Condo Alternative Ideal for Casual Stays, Guest Home, Meditation, Exercise Room, Storage, or Whatever You Desire. Residential and Business Options. A TRULY UNIQUE HOME!”

The home is described as having a new kitchenette with granite countertop, a completely renovated bathroom, a ready to finish basement, and a “skylit loft with knee-high ceiling.”

The home at 1295 Boylston St. in Newton was advertised as having a "skylit loft with knee-high ceiling."

Brings said the buyer has plans to use it as a short-term rental, perhaps as an Airbnb.

“My understanding is that they’re going to be renting out the property,” he said.

And as far as the size of the home goes, he said, compared to other properties that he’s listed, “it’s certainly the smallest.”

The exterior of the tiny house at 1295 Boylston St. in Newton.









