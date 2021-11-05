A 23-year-old woman who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist in Northampton in October was distracted while driving by a FaceTime call and her child crying in the backseat, prosecutors said Friday.

Haley Kelly-Sherette, of Williamsburg, pleaded not guilty Friday during her arraignment in Northampton District Court to multiple charges, including negligent motor vehicle homicide, failing to stop for a stop sign, and use of an electronic device while driving, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Charles Braun, 69, of Northampton, was hit on Oct. 6 while riding a bicycle at 4:15 p.m. at the Elm Street and Woodlawn Avenue intersection, the district attorney’s office said. He was pronounced dead 30 minutes later at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.