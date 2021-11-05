Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center, said he was concerned people might be tempted to skip the shots. “Vaccination remains the key intervention for controlling COVID-19,” he emphasized.

“You should always get the vaccine because preventing a disease before it happens is better than treating a disease after it happens,” said Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician who is the hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center.

New drugs from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Merck for treatment of COVID-19 are offering a high dose of hope in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Experts say the drugs are very promising, but people should still be sure to get vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Pfizer said Friday that its new pill cut rates of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by nearly 90 percent, as it joined the race to bring the first easy-to-use medication against the coronavirus to the US market. The company said it will soon seek approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. Currently all COVID-19 treatments used in the United States require an IV or injection.

Competitor Merck’s pill is already under review at the FDA. On Thursday, the United Kingdom became the first country to approve it. The efficacy of Pfizer’s drug was higher than Merck’s, which cut rates of hospitalization and death by 50 percent. But experts warned against comparing preliminary results because of differences in studies.

Annaliesa Anderson, the Pfizer official who led the program to develop the drug, told the Washington Post, “This is amazing news. My overall feeling was relief - it’s been a long path.” Anderson, who has been working on the medicine since January 2020, said it was a “heart-in-your-mouth moment” when she learned the news Wednesday night while driving to Massachusetts for college visits with her daughter.

“We’re looking at end-to-end protection and treatment,” Anderson said. “We have the vaccine for protection, and now we have an opportunity for treatment.”

Experts said they needed to see more data on the new pills, but the information released so far gave them hope. The latest news from Pfizer “sounds obviously very exciting,” said Doron. “Very impressive,” said Hamer.

Still, they said, vaccination remains crucial.

“The vaccine prevents you from getting COVID,” she said. “If you rely on the pill, first you’re going to get COVID, then you’re going to need to get diagnosed, you’re going to need to meet the criteria for prescribing the drug, and then you need to hope that it works. Because it isn’t 100 percent.”

“If you were to combine the vaccine technology with the treatment technology, that would get you pretty close to 100 percent. Why would you not avail yourself of both options?” she said. “Why take the risk?”

Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Womens Hospital, said the pills would be “especially important for immunocompromised patients and those at risk for severe breakthrough cases.”

“These treatments are complementary to vaccines, not replacements. The best strategy to prevent severe COVID is to have both available – vaccines and the treatment pills,” Sax said in an e-mail.

Hamer said, “Vaccination is going to remain the best way to prevent disease. But for anyone who ends up with a breakthrough infection, or people with weak immune systems, having this option is a great asset. It’s one more step to learning how to live with this virus.”

Hamer and Doron said one of the questions that remain unresolved about the pills is whether, in addition to preventing short-term disease, it prevents the possible long-term impacts from the coronavirus, or “long COVID.”

“You’ve had the infection and you’ve treated it and prevented hospitalization. Will there be a reduced incidence of long COVID?” If the new drugs don’t prevent long COVID, “that’s another reason to get vaccinated,” Hamer said.

Some experts also cautioned that the devil will be in the details. “The promise of oral antivirals will only be recognized if they’re available at your local pharmacy, and you can afford it, and you can get the test that tells you that you’re positive for COVID, so you can actually take advantage of this drug. So, the promise is there, but the rest of the pieces need to come together,” Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, founding director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research at Boston University, told STAT News.

An FDA advisory committee is expected to meet Nov. 30 to discuss Merck’s drug, which is called molnupiravir.

Hamer said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Merck drug were approved within a few weeks and the Pfizer drug is approved within a month or two.

