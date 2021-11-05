The letter underscored how the sheriff’s surprise decision to charge the former governor without coordinating with Soares could ultimately threaten the case against Cuomo. Such coordination is typical in long-term, high-profile law enforcement investigations.

In a letter to an Albany judge on Thursday, the district attorney, David Soares, took issue with Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple for “unilaterally and inexplicably” filing the complaint without the knowledge of Soares, whose own investigation was still active.

The sex-crime case against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was thrown into doubt Friday after the Albany County district attorney delivered an extraordinary public denunciation of the local sheriff, saying the criminal complaint the sheriff filed last week was “potentially defective.”

In his letter, Soares noted several possible problems with the sheriff’s filing. He said it was “potentially defective” because it did not include a sworn statement from the alleged victim, Brittany Commisso, that would allow a prosecution to proceed.

Soares also wrote that it was “even more troubling” that the complaint excluded portions of testimony that Commisso had previously provided to investigators with the state attorney general’s office. He also asserted that one section of the complaint misstated the relevant law.

Soares described portions of Commisso’s testimony that were not included in the complaint as “exculpatory,” meaning that they could be favorable to Cuomo. Soares did not divulge what that evidence was, and experts cautioned that it could be something as narrow as an inconsistent statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to calls or a text seeking comment.

Soares, a Democrat, asked the judge, Holly Trexler of Albany City Court, to delay Cuomo’s arraignment, which had been scheduled for Nov. 17, “to reduce the risk of a procedural dismissal of this case” and to give the DA “time to continue with our independent and unbiased review of the facts in this case.”

On Friday, Trexler approved Soares’ request and postponed the arraignment until Jan. 7.

Commisso, a former executive assistant to Cuomo, told the attorney general’s investigators that he reached under her blouse late last year and groped her breast while they were alone in the Executive Mansion in Albany.

Cuomo has denied touching Commisso inappropriately, and his lawyer, Rita Glavin, has repeatedly sought to cast doubt on her account. Among other things, Glavin has focused on seeming inconsistencies regarding the date of the alleged incident.