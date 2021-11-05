“We are working with community partners, health centers and our schools to ensure that our students and families are safe, informed and have access to the vaccine,” said Janey, who also encouraged Bostonians to get the flu shot.

The clinics will begin next week in Mattapan, Dorchester, Hyde Park, and Roslindale, and will be held on the same day, time, and location through the end of the year. They will offer first and second doses to everyone age 5 and up, plus boosters for those who are eligible.

The city will hold family vaccine clinics in Boston neighborhoods with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, offering shots to newly eligible children ages 5 to 11, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced during a press briefing on Friday.

The citywide positivity rate for COVID-19 is holding relatively stable at 2.1 percent, she said.

“We are also investing an additional $500,000 to previously funded equity coalitions that are conducting vaccine outreach and communities of color,” Janey said.

The vaccination rate for the city’s Latino population is up by 36 percent since April, and up by 29 percent among Black Bostonians, she said.

Janey also responded to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on Thursday on behalf of the hundreds of unhoused people taking shelter in tents in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The complaint, filed with the single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County by the ACLU of Massachusetts and the WilmerHale law firm, alleges that city officials are unlawfully removing people from the Mass. and Cass encampment without identifying adequate housing options for them, often destroying their property in the process.

Janey said she could not comment on the ongoing litigation, but said the city would comply with the courts.

“Our approach has been a public health approach,” she said, adding that the city first provides notice and also provides storage for people’s belongings.

“We are not asking anyone to remove their property, their belongings or to move off the streets without first identifying a place for them to go that is appropriate,” she said.

That could mean treatment or a bed in “low-threshold” setting.

“We are working hard to match the individual needs of the people who are living on the streets, living in tents, with the appropriate treatment and shelter options available,” Janey said.

She also addressed the situation at Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester, where a 61-year-old principal was attacked by a student on Wednesday, suffering injuries that knocked her unconscious and sent her to the hospital.

“My heart goes out to the principal, the staff and the families of those who are impacted by this violence,” Janey said. “Violence has no place in our schools. We must ensure that students and staff can be in school and be there safely.”

She said that while the school remains closed on Friday, support staff are available on site to assist staff and students.

Janey said Superintendent Brenda Cassellius held a virtual meeting Thursday night to hear from Henderson students and families. Cassellius and her team are working with Henderson staff to prepare “the best ways to welcome students back to the classroom next week,” Janey said.

“We’re doing all we can to support staff and students who were impacted, and to address the trauma. This event underscores the importance of social workers in our schools and continued investments and social emotional learning as we recover from the pandemic,” she said.

Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com