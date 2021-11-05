Before the pandemic, the Cambridge biotech’s shares were trading in the low $20 range, but the stock soared on the success of its COVID-19 vaccine, reaching a high of $497 in August. That put the breakout biotech among the state’s largest corporations by market capitalization. But now as Moderna hits snags related to the making and delivery of its only product, and the field of COVID-19 therapeutics gets more crowded, investors are delivering something of a reality check.

In two days, Moderna’s stock price has fallen by more than 30 percent — from about $346 to $237 — wiping out about more than $40 billion in market value, a steep decline the followed lower projections for sales of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine and word from Pfizer that its pill to treat the virus performed spectacularly well in a study .

Advertisement

In a quarterly earnings call Thursday, Moderna said it doesn’t expect to make as much money on its COVID-19 vaccine this year as originally projected Instead of selling up to 1 billion doses and generating $20 billion in revenue, it now expects to sell up to 800 million doses, lowering revenue projections to between $15 billionto $18 billion. The company’s share price dropped about 18 percent Thursday alone.

The company, which is now valued at about $96 billion, also faces regulatory setbacks. The Food and Drug Administration is delaying a review of the vaccine’s use in children age 12 to 17 because of reports that in rare cases it could cause heart problems in adolescents. The FDA said the review process might not be completed before January. As a result, Moderna is holding off filing a request for authorization of its vaccine for even younger children.

Meanwhile, competitor Pfizer this week received the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to begin offering its vaccine for children as young as 5 years old.

Advertisement

Mani Foroohar, an analyst in Boston with SVB Leerink who has long thought Moderna’s shares are overvalued, said he believes the company’s bubble is popping, mostly because Moderna is charging more than Pfizer for its vaccine, even though they are similarly effective.

“While the mRNA-1273 can effectively protect patients against COVID-19, it doesn’t protect Moderna shares from the basic laws of economics,” Foroohar said.

Even though Moderna remains hugely profitable, its stock continued to tumble Friday, closing down another 16.5 percent, on the news that Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 reduced the rate of hospitalization and death by nearly 90 percent. Analysts with Japanese investment banking and securities firm Mizuho Securities wrote that oral treatments such as Pfizer’s will “complement, not cannibalize, the vaccine.”

“We believe the vast majority of people who are willing and able to get vaccinated will still get vaccinated,” they wrote.

But Foroohar said that while antiviral pills do not directly compete with vaccines, since they treat rather than prevent the disease, they make the consequences of getting infected with COVID-19 much less dangerous.

“The implied value of a dose of a vaccine must go down,” he said. “The argument for Moderna’s aggressive pricing strategy start to fall apart.”

What makes the situation worse for Moderna, he said, is that Pfizer could soon offer deals to governments that bundle vaccines and treatment pills.

Moderna reported $4.8 billion in vaccine revenue for the quarter, with $3.3 billion in earnings. Pfizer, meanwhile, beat estimates and recorded revenue of $13 billion on its COVID-19 vaccine for the period, mostly through sales outside of the US.

Advertisement

“Pfizer is the dominant player on vaccines, and now they can offer what appears to be the best-in-class oral antiviral,” Foroohar said.

Moderna did not respond to a request for comment.

Tony Mullin, a biotech human resources executive, said a stock drop following bad news can be “demoralizing” to employees, impacting retention even after a year filled with positive results. He said he knows a recruiter that has already heard from employees at Moderna about exploring other opportunities.

“For the hundreds of employees Moderna has hired over the last few months, many of them now have options that are underwater,” he said. Moderna grew its employee base during the pandemic to 2,400 people, double the total from a year ago.

“Most of them have only been part of a company when things are good,” Mullin said. “Now that things are not so rosy, it can really test the company’s leadership and strength of culture.”





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.