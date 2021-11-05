But if Mayor-elect Michelle Wu hopes to prevent a reemergence — and more important, if she hopes to offer some hope to the displaced — then she will have to oversee a substantial shift in the city’s approach to addiction.

It may be just a matter of weeks before the city finishes dismantling the immiserating encampment near the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where people suffering from addiction, mental illness, and homelessness — or a combination of all three — have gathered in growing numbers in recent years.

That so many people were willing to camp out on the street while dozens of beds were available is evidence of how ill-suited the shelters are to people who use drugs.

The two city-run shelters in the area, the Southampton Street Shelter for men and Woods-Mullen Shelter for women, have no sobriety requirements. But they do bar people from bringing in needles or leaving in the middle of the night to inject.

For someone always on the edge of withdrawal from fentanyl or methamphetamine, that’s a near bar to entry. And without the stability of shelter, it’s much harder to transition to permanent housing and build a better life.

Marty Martinez, the health and human services chief for the departing Janey administration, told the Globe editorial board that officials have been exploring a shift to a “low-threshold” approach that would relax some of the rules deterring people from using the existing shelters.

But the city’s shelters, as he pointed out, serve a diverse population; many of those who regularly rest their heads at Southampton and Woods-Mullen would not do well sharing space with people who are actively using drugs and coming and going at night.

“Not all homeless folks are the same,” he said.

The best approach, then, would be carving out separate spaces for active drug users in the city’s shelters. People who use those spaces could stash needles and other belongings in “amnesty lockers” when they arrive and grab them on the way out.

If the city can find space, it should also work to build quarters for couples, who are currently excluded from the city’s single-sex shelters.

Wu has voiced broad support for an expansion of both low-threshold shelter and low-threshold transitional housing. Now she will have the chance to lead.

And she can’t move quickly enough.

The dissolution of the Mass. and Cass encampment threatens to separate vulnerable people from friends who can identify an overdose before it turns deadly and from outreach workers who can make sure they’re regularly taking HIV medications.

The approaching winter weather poses its own challenges.

This week, a coalition of advocates, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Society of Addiction Medicine, and the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, issued a call to action at Mass. and Cass that urged quick conversion of vacant hotel and motel rooms and city- and state-owned property to low-threshold, transitional housing.

The coalition also called for a surge in treatment services and improved sanitation in the area — both worthy proposals.

And in the long term, as the advocates point out, there is plenty to do, like building more permanent housing with services attached and establishing safe injection sites. The sooner the city, region, and state come to grips with the idea that law enforcement must be paired with more robust harm-reduction strategies, if we are to have any hope of stalling the opioid crisis, the better.

But the most meaningful, immediate step the incoming mayor can take is to make the city’s shelter system more welcoming to some of the city’s most desperate people — and to encourage private shelter operators to do the same. The city can clear away the encampment, but without alternatives that suit the needs of the people who have lived at Mass. and Cass, those tents will certainly be back.

