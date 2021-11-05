Sure enough, the Republican victory in the governor’s race in Virginia has highlighted the Democrats’ tendency to do just that. If the Democrats can’t get their act together before November of next year and pass some meaningful legislation — it doesn’t have to be perfect — they can probably kiss their majority in Congress goodbye. If they can’t do it by November 2024, we may end up revisiting the chaos of the Trump years.

Decades ago, Democratic congressman and elder statesman Morris Udall observed, “When Democrats organize a firing squad, they form a circle.” More recently, in 2019, Barack Obama again warned Democrats that their insistence on ideological purity and refusal to compromise among themselves could create a “circular firing squad” and lead to major election losses.

Advertisement

Mike Barrett

Ashburn, Va.





Out-of-touch Democrats will stir up a red wave

Make no mistake, Glenn Youngkin’s stunning gubernatorial victory in Virginia is only the beginning of a red wave about to sweep over the United States. Intent on pushing their leftist agenda, Democrats have fallen out of touch with average Americans. The traditionally shiny blue state of Virginia will not be the last to do an about-face and change colors.

JoAnn Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.





Item for Mayor-elect Wu’s to-do list: Gird for the nationwide GOP comeback

Wednesday morning’s front-page banner headline, “In a first, it’s Mayor Wu,” was much anticipated. But before the champagne runs out, I think we all need to be aware that nationwide, the elections favored the Republicans. The next national election cycle does not look good for the mental or physical health of our country. Boston Mayor-elect Michelle Wu, the governor, our state lawmakers, and every other elected official should be planning for a likely return of Republican Trumpism: another rollback of consumer rights and access to health care, attacks on environmental protections and fragile ecosystems, and more money taken from the middle class and redistributed to the wealthy. Every city in Massachusetts, should have a survival plan for an eventual Republican cutback of funding to this state, to our schools and colleges, to our infrastructure, and to our health care systems.

Advertisement

Let’s celebrate Wu’s success now, but let’s be practical and prepared. With her victory, it could be too easy to dismiss a big, unpleasant, looming reality.

Toni Molinski

Gloucester





Clashes over curriculum play right into Republicans’ hands

The Republicans’ success in elections in Virginia and elsewhere does not show the potency of promising parents more say over school curriculums (“The rise of the ‘school board voters,’ ” Opinion, Nov. 3). Their success shows the gullibility of the suburban voters and the media to a false narrative that parents lack all control over curriculums and that their white children will be harmed by (prize-winning) authors. Parents do have some control — they elect the school board in most cases — and other than the fiction spewed at school board meetings and in Republican ads, children are not being harmed by the teaching of diversity.

If anything, Republicans want to take control away from local boards and replace it with top-down mandates, such as the Texas law that, according to one school administrator, requires schools teach both sides of the Holocaust.

Brian Mellor

Dorchester





China’s move to outlaw mocking of heroes hits home

Re “To shut down debate, China outlaws mocking of its heroes” (Page A4, Nov. 3): A new law in China “criminalized as slander topics that were once subjects of historical debate and research.” Although denouncing of historical heroes is not predominant in the United States, this law still has a ring of familiarity. Facts about 1619 and about mistreated Native Americans continue to be in danger of being omitted in schools.

Advertisement

Janet King

Wellesley





We are indeed in harm’s way

Thank you to the Globe for the three-part “In harm’s way” series, which is sorely needed. When state governments and legislators give legal immunity to vehicle drivers who hit, injure, maim, and kill peaceful protesters, you know that this country has sunk into a state of savage barbarity (“Putting the law on the driver’s side,” Page A1, Nov. 2). And when those same legislators belong to and are backed by a Republican Party that has lost all sense of morality, ethics, justice, fair laws, and decency, you know this country, its Constitution, and its democracy are doomed.

Lee Ridgway

Boston