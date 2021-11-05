Year built 1950

Square feet 1,636

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $8,291 (2021, without the residential exemption)

A ziggurat-like set of four wooden stairs provides the entry point to this 72-year-old updated Cape in Jamaica Plain’s Moss Hill neighborhood. The front door, with its zigzag pattern of glass panes and woodcuts, opens into a foyer that is something like an airlock for a New England home: There is room to take off one’s shoes and put them in the foyer closet before opening a French door into the main living areas.

Advertisement

Updated periodically through the years, the home offers something uncommon for a Cape: two bedrooms on the first floor. Both have single-door closets, red oak flooring, and two windows. One room is currently used as a home office. The living room, dining area, kitchen, and a full bath take up the other two-thirds of this level.

The living room is immediately to the left of the entrance and offers some visually charming features, including a wood-burning fireplace that’s original to the house but the owners do not use. It has a thin slice of wood for a mantel, a brick hearth, and a surround framed by square polished-glass tiles in various colors. The flooring is red oak. Built-in bookshelves in a half-wall to the right help separate the living room and dining area.

The dining area currently holds a table for six next to a pair of windows and underneath a string of six accent lights turned to highlight artwork. A door with a large pane of glass opens onto a deck. The flooring in this room and in the fully updated kitchen is cork.

The kitchen counters are polished concrete, and an island juts out toward the counters on the opposite wall, helping to create a sense of separation from the rest of the home. The appliances are stainless steel, including the gas stove and warming drawer. The cabinets are maple with stainless-steel hardware. The backsplash above the stove is a mix of predominantly blue square glass tiles. Pendant lighting over the island is joined by strip and recessed fixtures.

Advertisement

Down a short hallway off the kitchen is a full bath with salmon- and blue-colored retro tiles, a matching mosaic tile floor, a pedestal sink, and a shower/bath combination. Doors off this hallway also offer access to the two bedrooms on this level.

On paper, the second floor has two bedrooms. But the current owners, aware that those who pay the bills deserve the most space, have converted the smaller of the two bedrooms into a walk-in closet. That means the closet is 22 feet long, runs front to back, and boasts three windows, including a dormer. That’s 266 square feet of closet space.

The primary bedroom is nearly 300 square feet and also runs front to back. It offers blue shag carpeting, three windows, and space for a small desk. The bedroom and converted walk-in closet flank a full bath with a white pedestal sink, a shower with glass doors and a ceramic tile surround, a skylight, and a ceramic plank-tile floor.

The basement is partially finished with a bar, a half bath (the tile is vintage 1970s), and laundry space.

Advertisement

The rear deck overlooks a gently sloping backyard. The home has a one-car attached garage.

The BJ & Meredith Group at Unlimited Sotheby’s Real Estate in Jamaica Plain has the listing. As off press time, an offer had been accepted on this home.

See more photos of the property below:

The fireplace surround is colorful polished-glass tiles. Infocus Media Lab

The living room has hardwood flooring. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

The kitchen has a gas stove with a glass-tile backsplash. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

One of two first floor bedrooms in the home. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

The first-floor bath comes with a pedestal sink and a tub/shower combo. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

The dining area gets natural light from two windows and has a strip of six pendant lights. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

The entire top floor is the owner suite. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

The primary bedroom includes a dormer window. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

The owner bath has a tiled shower and a pedestal sink. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

A vestibule-like foyer offers a place to shed your shoes and put them in the closet. Infocus Media Lab

The bar in the partially finished basement. Joselias Mantopoulos/Infocus Media Lab

The home has an attached one-car garage. Infocus Media Lab

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.