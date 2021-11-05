The reigning NFL MVP said that he couldn’t take either of the two mRNA vaccines because he has an allergy to one of the ingredients.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies out there,” Rodgers began.

Speaking for the first time since it was revealed earlier this week that he tested positive for COVID-19 , Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared via Zoom on the Pat McAfee Show to explain why he did not get vaccinated.

“I’m not an anti-vax flat-Earther,” said Rodgers. “I have an allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long-term immunization protocol to protect myself and I’m very proud of the research that went into that.”

Rodgers said he began noticing the symptoms Tuesday and tested positive Wednesday. He added that he didn’t feel great Thursday, but was feeling better Friday.

Rodgers said he consulted with podcaster Joe Rogan after testing positive, and has followed the same practice Rogan did after he tested positive, including taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, and vitamins C and D. He believes he will “have the best immunity possible now.”

He can’t rejoin the Packers for 10 days and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Rodgers must have a negative test to return to the team Nov. 13.

Rodgers told McAfee he had concerns about potential fertility issues had he taken one of the vaccinations.

In July, three doctors who specialize in reproductive health vouched for the safety of vaccinations for couples who want to have a baby and urged people to seek out their doctors or nurse practitioners with any questions. Dr. Stephanie Broadwell of Sanford Health Fargo, Dr. Stephanie Foughty of Altru Health Devils Lake, and Dr. Ana Tobiaz of Sanford Health Bismarck basically said to get the vaccine.

“I can understand that people are scared, people are nervous,” Broadwell said. “I think sometimes there can be information that can be helpful and some that can be somewhat misleading. I think it’s just really hard to digest all the information that is out there and stories that are filtering through that maybe even come from trusted sources.”

In August, Rodgers was told he was considered unvaccinated under protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association after he raised an issue regarding his vaccination classification. The Washington Post reported this week that Rodgers may have been interested in a homeopathic medicine alternative to vaccination.

Rodgers responded to a reporter’s question in August about his vaccination status by saying he was “immunized.” At the start of a nearly 20-minute opening statement Friday during an appearance that lasted nearly an hour, Rodgers said he didn’t lie about his status.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or a lie,” he said, appearing to read from prepared remarks. “Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’ve been immunized, I would have … said: ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker. You guys know me. I march to the beat of my own drum.’

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody. And for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason.

“I put a lot of time and energy researching this and met with a lot of people to get the most information about the vaccines before I made my decision.”

Rodgers said he could not take either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines made by those companies and that he was simply following an advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rodgers did not identify the specific allergy.

His only option, he said, was the vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson, but he “had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J … physical abnormalities around getting the J&J shot. And then, in mid-April, the J&J shot got pulled for clotting issues. So the J&J shot was not even an option at that point.”

Material from the Associated Press report was included in this report.













