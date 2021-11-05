“We’ve been very clear we’re not trading him,” Murphy said at the beginning of training camp.

But the Packers were a few yards away from a Super Bowl in 2020, Rodgers is immensely popular in Wisconsin, and how do you trade the reigning MVP?

Packers president Mark Murphy could have gotten three first-round draft picks from the 49ers or Broncos this past offseason had he entertained offers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Murphy may want a mulligan on that one. Rodgers, 37, is still playing well, and the Packers are 7-1 with seven straight wins entering Sunday’s showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

But Rodgers is proving to be one giant headache. It’s one thing to threaten to retire, request a trade, skip the offseason program, threaten to hold out, and rant against your bosses in a rambling press conference, as Rodgers did this year. It’s another to embarrass yourself and get your organization in hot water like Rodgers did last week.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will have to sit out a minimum of 10 days because the NFL does not consider him fully vaccinated. That means he misses the Chiefs game, and may miss next week’s game against the Seahawks. At best, if he is fully healthy, Rodgers can return to the team next Saturday, and play against Seattle without having practiced all week.

Isn’t Rodgers fully vaccinated, you ask? He certainly gave that impression at a press conference in training camp. Asked directly if he were vaccinated, Rodgers responded, “Yeah, I’ve been immunized.” But Rodgers was parsing words – instead of getting one of the approved vaccines, Rodgers opted for an alternative treatment, according to ESPN. The NFL denied Rodgers’ request to be considered fully vaccinated, which means he has been subject to tighter restrictions in the team facility and in public.

At that August press conference, Rodgers was trying to project himself as a responsible citizen by claiming he was “immunized,” and also as a good teammate by sticking up for those who don’t want to get vaccinated.

Instead Rodgers now reveals himself to be selfish, a liar, and a poor leader who puts himself before his team. He is another disconnected superstar who doesn’t think the rules should apply to him.

Rodgers is also a hypocrite – he once backed away from a restaurant partnership with Ryan Braun in 2013 over the baseball player’s PED incidents.

“It doesn’t feel great being lied to,” Rodgers said then.

While the public was unaware of Rodgers’ unvaccinated status, the Packers reportedly knew, and Rodgers apparently has been complying with many of the protocols, such as daily COVID testing.

But Rodgers has definitely been giving the impression that he’s fully vaccinated. He has flaunted the league’s mask policy, holding almost all of his press conferences indoors, without a mask. He also was out at a Halloween party last week without a mask. There were potentially more violations if there were at least three teammates or more than 15 people indoors. Each violation carries a minimum fine of $14,650.

The NFL said it is investigating Rodgers and the Packers, and that the onus for protocol enforcement falls on the teams. NFL rules state, “clubs are required to maintain copies of the video surveillance of their facilities and practice areas for a period of at least 30 days.” Last year, several teams, including the Patriots, were given six-figure fines for violating the protocols, and the Saints and Raiders were also docked sixth-round draft picks.

But the large fines for the team and Rodgers (probable) and potential loss of a late-round draft pick (not as likely) are almost beside the point. More importantly, Rodgers’ decisions hurt his team. The Packers won’t have their most important player for Sunday’s showdown against the Chiefs.

It’s certainly possible Rodgers would still have gotten sick even if he had one of the approved vaccines. However, the vaccines are proven to serve as a significant barrier to infection.

Because he is considered unvaccinated by the NFL, Rodgers has also put next week’s game against Seattle in jeopardy (pun not intended) thanks to the 10-day minimum absence. Were Rodgers vaccinated, the NFL would allow Rodgers to return whenever he’s healthy, with no 10-day minimum.

The Packers have a 3½ game lead in the NFC North, so they are essentially assured one of the top four playoff seeds. But only one team gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage. The 7-1 Packers are running tightly with the Cardinals (7-1), Rams (7-1), Cowboys (6-1), and Bucs (6-2). All it takes is one slip.

The Packers will get at least one game with Jordan Love at quarterback to see where he is in his development. But if they go 0-2 and ruin their hopes of the No. 1 seed, that’s all on Rodgers.

Rodgers and the Packers were already hurtling toward a divorce in 2022 after the events of this offseason. This episode may have driven the wedge even deeper.

Rodgers reportedly is furious that word of his unvaccinated status leaked out this week. When the NFL places a player on the COVID list, it doesn’t announce his vaccination status. But NFL Network had Rodgers’ unvaccinated status right away in its initial report on Wednesday, via anonymous sourcing. My hunch is the Packers are frustrated with Rodgers that he refuses to get the vaccine, which led to this embarrassing and potentially damaging episode.

Rodgers is still playing well this year, and the Packers are still very much in contention for the Super Bowl. But Murphy must be having second thoughts about not trading Rodgers before the draft and getting a head start on the Love era. Rodgers has been nothing but one giant headache.

