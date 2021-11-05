New York starting quarterback Mike White injured his right forearm in the first quarter, four days after throwing for 405 yards and three TDs in his first NFL start. The Jets (2-6) have lost seven straight night games.

Indy (4-5) finished with 260 yards rushing, the highest-single game total in the NFL this season in its first prime-time home game since December 2017.

INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 172 yards and two scores and the Colts beat the New York Jets, 45-30, on Thursday night.

White watched the final three quarters from the sideline after throwing a 19-yard TD pass to Elijah Moore that tied the score at 7-7 late in the first quarter.

Then it was all Colts.

Taylor broke the tie with a nifty 21-yard TD run. When Jets running back Ty Johnson lost a fumble near midfield, Wentz quickly converted by throwing a 1-yard shovel pass to Jack Doyle for a 21-7 lead.

The Jets answered with a short field goal late in the first half, but Wentz countered with an 11-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman to make it 28-10 at the half.

Wentz opened the second-half scoring with a 2-yard scoring pass to offensive lineman Danny Pinter, and Taylor sealed the win with a 78-yard sprint to make it 42-10.

Josh Johnson, White’s replacement, threw for a career-high 317 yards and had a career-best three touchdown passes in the final 18 minutes — his first TD throws since Dec. 22, 2018.

Wentz was 22 of 30 with 272 yards. Nyheim Hines had six carries for 74 yards and one score while catching four passes for 34 yards.

Johnson finished 27 of 41 with an interception that sealed the win for the Colts. Moore caught seven passes for 84 yards and two scores.

White was 7 of 11 with 95 yards and one score before leaving. Michael Carter, who had back-to-back games of at least 100 yards from scrimmage entering the night, had 13 carries for 49 yards and seven receptions for 37 yards.

The Jets played for the second consecutive game without quarterback Zach Wilson (knee), the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft, and wide receiver Corey Davis. Tight end Tyler Kroft (chest) and safety Marcus Maye (calf) left the game and didn’t return.

For the Colts, four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton missed the game, four days after hitting his head hard on the ground and entering the concussion protocol. Right tackle Braden Smith left with a triceps injury and cornerback Xavier Rhodes left with a calf injury. Indy cornerback-kick returner Isaiah Rodgers left after a hard tackle on the kickoff to open the second half, but eventually returned.