Pesko was diagnosed with the injury last December and missed the indoor track season as he started the rehab process. Now fully healthy, he has returned to his place as Marshfield’s top runner, feeling better than ever.

“There were times, when I was really down when I had to rest, that I was thinking, man, maybe I should just quit,” Pesko said.

Marshfield senior Drew Pesko has blazed a trail fall, pacing the Rams to the Patriot League’s Keenan Division title. But a year ago, as he recovered from a stress fracture in his Sacroiliac (SI) joint, he was contemplating his future in the sport.

“He had to become a little bit more focused on the little things throughout the last year, and he’s certainly done those things,” Marshfield coach Dennis Sheppard said.

As the 2020 fall season progressed, Pesko began to feel pain on his left side. By October, he could no longer run with correct posture, and in the weeks that followed, he could not even walk without a limp.

When he finally received the diagnosis in early December, Pesko prepared for tedious weeks of solitary rehab: “aqua jogging” in a pool, reps on a stationary bike, and exercises on an AlterG treadmill designed to reduce impact on the body while running.

“It was tough. It gets pretty boring just staring at the wall on a stationary bike . . . After a while it really got to me and I missed the team. I missed running in general. And it got really tough mentally,” Pesko said.

By spring, Pesko had changed his diet and worked off the pain in an effort to strengthen the area around his injury. He returned for the outdoor track season, finishing fourth in the mile (4:22.53) at the D1 South meet. But Pesko was still running only 15-20 miles per week — well under his usual workload — and spent the summer building back his endurance toward 50 weekly miles.

“It was just a slow process and we were in no rush, but we also wanted him to be back on the team and run fast a little bit,” Sheppard said.

This fall, Pesko feels “perfectly fine,” and his results back it up. Pesko finished fourth and logged a 16:06 5K at the Frank Kelley Invitational. He also ran a 5K personal-best of 15:48 en route to winning Monday’s Patriot League championship meet. As Sheppard watches his top runner, he remains impressed with the poise Pesko carries as a leader.

“He’s always been a very much lead-by-example kind of guy, and the younger guys definitely fed off that this season,” Sheppard said.

With MIAA state championships looming, Pesko has, at most, two meets left in his high school cross-country career. He plans to go out on a high note.

“[Sheppard] is very good with having us peak right around that time,” he said. “So I think it’s been a perfect build-up, and I’m ready to drop something big at divisionals, and then All-States.”

Hitting the trails

▪ The Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association released its third coaches’ poll of the season. On the girls’ side, Marshfield (D1) and Weston (D3) moved up to the top spots from second place, while Holliston held serve in D2. St. John’s Prep, Martha’s Vineyard and Parker Charter maintained their top status for the boys. The Westford boys’ team made the most notable jump, going from unranked to second in D1.

▪ The Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational is schedule for Saturday at Wrentham Development Center as the finale of the MSTCA’s fall slate. Over 110 schools have entered runners into the 5K event, which consists of 14 total races. Here are a few notable runners to watch:

Sam Burgess, Framingham — The junior’s impressive season includes 5K wins in the Manchester Invitational (15:39.0), Twilight Invitational Large Schools race (15:30.8) and the Bay State Conference championships (15:27.9).

Miana Caraballo, Methuen — The senior has punctuated her season with third-place finishes at the Frank Kelley Invitational (18:46.5 5K) and Catholic Memorial iInvite (19:50.7 5K).

Vivian Kane, Newton North —The senior recently won the Bay State Conference championship meet (18:52.9) and finished 14th in the Twilight Invitational Large Schools 5K (19:29.9).

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — Luisi has controlled nearly every race she has entered this season, including victories in the Frank Kelley Invite and the Tri-Valley League championships, as well as a second-place finish in the Twilight Invitational Small Schools race.

Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial — At his home school’s Catholic Memorial Invitational, the senior placed first with a 16:31.4 5K.

Zach Utz, Martha’s Vineyard — Utz won the Martha’s Vineyard Invitational 5K in 16:06.9 and also finished fourth in the Twilight Invitational Small Schools 5K (16:19.3)

Runners of the Week

Ryan Connolly, North Andover — The Scarlet Knight senior continues to excel, winning last Saturday’s Merrimack Valley Conference title meet with a 15:54 5K time.

Advertisement

Albert Ferreras, Greater Lowell — At the State Vocational championships in Wrentham Tuesda, Ferreras (16:30) placed first as the Gryphons captured the title.

Molly Kiley, Andover — The senior cruised to victory in the Merrimack Valley Conference championship meet (18:27 5K) last Saturday.

Owen McMorrow, Oliver Ames — McMorrow led the Tigers to a one-point win in the Hockomock League 5K title meet on Sunday, with a time of 16:14.17.

Daphne Theiler, Sharon — The Eagles’ senior sped to first place in the Hockomock League championship meet with a 19:08.3 5K time.