The Atlanta Braves were cheered by hundreds of thousands of fans in a two-stage parade celebrating the team’s first World Series championship since 1995. Some area schools closed, and students seized the opportunity to attend the event. “That’s what the fun part of this is,” Braves chairman Terry McGuirk said. “Every block it was just kids and it was all kids. Never, never did I expect to see that many little guys.” The parade started in downtown Atlanta, near the Braves’ former home at Turner Field. The route took the busses, floats, and pickup trucks past a memorial to late Hall of Famer Hank Aaron at the site of old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. The procession then headed to Peachtree Street, where fans packed sidewalks several rows deep. Atlanta police estimated 300,000 to 400,000 fans attended the downtown portion of the parade. The Braves clinched the World Series by beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Three days after his team fell two games short of a World Series title, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane announced Friday that manager Dusty Baker will return to guide the Astros in 2022. Crane said Baker will manage on a one-year deal, a staple of Baker’s recent experience but not an unexpected development for a 72-year-old who has said publicly that Houston will probably be his last managerial stop. Baker took over the Astros after the 2019 season when then-manager A.J. Hinch was dismissed for his role in the team’s sign-stealing scandal. He has since led them to a 124-98 regular-season record, two American League Championship Series and an American League pennant.

Cubs claim LHP Wade Miley off waivers

The Chicago Cubs added a veteran to their rotation, claiming left-hander Wade Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. The 35-year-old Miley went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati this season. He threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7. Miley has a $10 million club option with a $1 million buyout ... The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from the New York Yankees, adding him to a wide-open outfield mix for 2022. Allen hit .270 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI, and five stolen bases in 15 games with New York in 2021.

AUTO RACING

Kyle Larson fastest at Phoenix Raceway

Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR’s four title contenders in the final practice before the championship is decided in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Larson turned in the top speed of 135.293 mph among the four finalists and was second-fastest overall in 10-lap average at 131.935 in the No. 5 Chevrolet. Larson also set the fastest five-lap average. The championship showdown Sunday at the mile track comes down to Hendrick Motorsports vs. Joe Gibbs Racing. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott represent Hendrick, the winningest team in NASCAR history.

HOCKEY

Mikhail Sergachev suspended without pay

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was suspended for two games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s Mitch Marner. The incident occurred in the first period of the Maple Leafs’ 2-1 overtime victory Thursday night in Toronto ... The San Jose Sharks reassigned promising rookie forward William Eklund to his club team in Sweden , delaying the start of his entry contract for one season. The 19-year-old Eklund was San Jose’s seventh pick in the draft this year and quickly showed signs of why the Sharks believe he will be a foundation piece for the future. Eklund had four assists in nine games and didn’t look overmatched in his first stint in the NHL ... The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without key forwards Patrik Laine and Max Domi for Saturday’s game against Colorado. The Blue Jackets said that the 23-year-old Laine will miss four to six weeks with an oblique strain. Domi was put into quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

SKATING

Loena Hendrickx wins short program at ISU Grand Prix

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was the surprise winner of the women’s short program at the ISU Grand Prix in Italy. Skating to “Caruso,” Hendrickx compiled a personal-best score of 73.52 points. Russians Maiia Khromykh and Anna Shcherbakova, this year’s world champion, placed second and third, respectively. Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led the rhythm dance ahead of Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the Russian pair of Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.

MISCELLANY

First round of Champions rained out

The opening round of the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton was washed out by rain , and the plan is for a 36-hole Saturday on the PGA Tour Champions. The tournament is the second of three in the postseason for the Charles Schwab Cup ... Nino Bertasio carded a 2-under 69 to hold a two-shot lead after the second round of the Portugal Masters ...Dallas assistant Mikey Varas was hired as head coach of the US under-20 national team.

