“The girls have a chip on their shoulder after losing in the championship last year,” said Graves. “I think it is going to be a really competitive conference. Anyone can win any day. We also have a bunch of new coaches in our league, and that will make things interesting.”

The Terriers’ new coach, who spent the last three seasons at Wake Forest, is looking to continue the team’s strong play in the Patriot League. Last year, BU fell to Lehigh in the conference championship game after recording one of the program’s best-ever records, 12-2.

Melissa Graves has the Boston University women’s basketball team heading into their season with a “respect all, fear none” attitude.

Graves is one of those interesting new coaches, taking over from Melissa Moseley, who jumped to Wisconsin in the offseason. Graves has experience coaching at a wide variety of Division 1 programs, including a stint with another Patriot League team, Colgate.

She is most proud of the turnaround she worked on at Wake Forest, which went 12-13 last season.

“I think we won one ACC game my first year, and last year, we made the tournament,” said Graves. “I like leaving a place better than when I started.”

The Terriers are well-positioned to continue their success and achieve even more because of their offense.

“I feel like we can score at every position,” said Graves, citing 6-foot-3-inch senior forward Maren Durant, who averaged 9.5 points last season, and Emily Esposito, who averaged 7.6, as just two of the playmakers.

Here is a look at other top story lines to follow in Boston-area women’s college basketball this season:

▪ Which transfers will be difference makers?

There has been a lot of player movement in all college athletics, and women’s basketball is no exception. At Boston College, the Eagles are eager to see what sophomore transfer Dontavia Waggoner has up her sleeve. The former North Carolina State guard’s defensive skill, combined with her knowledge of the ACC, could provide a major boost.

“One of the things I liked about her was her sheer athleticism,” said coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “She brings a lot of things to the table defensively, and offensively, she is working.”

At BU, Graves is eager to use Marist transfer Caitlin Weimar at the post. The sophomore was the MAAC Co-Rookie of the Year at Marist, playing in 19 of 20 games, averaging 8.6 points and posting a league-leading .486 field goal percentage.

Caitlin Weimar comes over from Marist to help the cause at BU. Matt Slocum

Emily Calabrese will bring stellar rebounding to Northeastern. The forward started 78 games and amassed 585 rebounds during her St. Bonaventure career.

▪ How dominant will Taylor Soule be?

Even in an off year for BC, when it struggled in ACC play, finishing 7-12, the senior forward led her team with a career-high 15.7 points and 7 rebounds per game last season. She is a mere 7 points away from 1,000 and 9 rebounds away from 500.

Soule, who scored 299 points in 2020-21, is one of the top field goal shooters in the ACC and is on the watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award as the best Division 1 small forward for the second straight year.

The humble Soule drives the Eagles, even when she’s not making the shot herself.

“She is a dream player for a coach,” said Bernabei-McNamee. “She goes hard, but she is a pass-first type of player. I’ve had to talk to her about taking more shots in practices and games.”

▪ Will Kendall Currence keep up her scoring output?

One of the best players in the CAA, the senior guard out of Falmouth will pace Northeastern under new coach Bridgette Mitchell.

Currence averaged 10.7 points per game and had 11 double-digit performances during the Huskies’ 7-13 season. She earned CAA preseason honors this fall thanks to having the 11th-highest field goal percentage (44.1) in the league last season.

The high-energy Currence fits the high-energy system of her new coach.

▪ What will Kathy Delaney-Smith’s final year at Harvard’s helm look like?

The 40-year Crimson coach announced her retirement Friday morning, setting up this season as her last. Delaney-Smith has more than 600 victories, one of 19 active Division 1 coaches with that claim to fame, and Harvard should add a few more to her tally this year.

Kathy Delaney-Smith is wrapping up her distinguished career. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Glo

Sophomore Lola Mullaney was one of the Ivy League’s top rookies in 2019-20, with 15.1 points and a league-leading 3.2 3-pointers per game. After the team’s year off because of the pandemic, she will be expected to continue that level of play.

▪ Will UMass Lowell continue to climb in America East?

If stellar sophomore forward Denise Solis has her way, the River Hawks will keep their upward momentum. Solis played in 19 games last season, averaging 11.6 points. She also had 20 blocks, 20 steals, and 113 boards during UMass Lowell’s run to the conference semifinals.

The River Hawks (12-9 in 2020-21) also have a new face at the helm. Denise King, who served as the squad’s assistant coach the last three seasons, took over for Tom Garrick over the summer.