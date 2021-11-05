To ninth-year Methuen coach Tom Ryan, it was the biggest win for the program in 30 years.

Yet the senior captain gut through a leg injury to carry the load out of the backfield for the Rangers, tallying two touchdowns in the second half, and two interceptions in the final minutes to seal a 25-22 victory at Nicholson Stadium.

METHUEN — Juan “JP” Muniz wasn’t sure if he would be able to step up for Methuen’s Division 1 first-round playoff game Friday night against Everett.

“We believe here,” Ryan said. “It took us nine years, and a lot of losses. These kids rallied and made the plays when we had to against an awesome team. [Everett] is unbelievable. We had no reason to be on the field with them, but our kids didn’t care.”

Methuen (7-2) advances to face top-seeded Franklin (8-0) in the Division 1 quarterfinals (TBA).

Everett (7-1) struck first with Jayden Clerveaux (10 carries, 183 yards, 2 TD) breaking a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Clerveaux broke an 82-yard score on the second scrimmage play of the third quarter, but the Crimson Tide offense was bottled for much of the rest of a tight affair.

Omar Aboutoi got Methuen on the board with a 19-yard field goal in the first quarter, then the Rangers struck gold with Drew Eason hitting Will McKinnon for a 55-yard touchdown strike down the sideline to make it a 9-7 game.

The Rangers twice stopped Everett in the red zone in the second quarter — once on downs, and a second time on a fumbled snap, recovered by senior captain Alex Borelli.

Muniz (18 carries, 65 yards, TD) put the Rangers ahead with a 1-yard touchdown run and Jason Silverio added the 2-point conversion on a well-designed play. The Tide responded with Cam Mohammed rushing for a 10-yard score, but Eason led the Rangers back down the field and hit Muniz for a 12-yard touchdown. Muniz added a 2-point rush to make it 25-22 with just under 4 minutes remaining.

“Playmakers make plays when plays need to be made,” said Muniz, who is dealing with an upper leg injury. “None of us let go of the gas. Everyone doubted us, but we knew we could play with [Everett]. If we play like we did today, no one can stop us.”

Everett had a couple of chances to engineer a last-minute drive, but Muniz came up with a clutch interception near midfield with 3:08 remaining, and sealed the game with an interception at Methuen’s 30-yard line.

“[Muniz is] special when he’s got things locked in,” Ryan said. “What a great year he’s had. Those two interceptions will go down in the lore of Methuen High as some of the greatest plays in 30 years.”