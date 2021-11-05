Nally, who carried 35 times for 289 yards, didn’t show signs of wear as he helped the Mustangs run out the clock after the Knights pulled to within two scores late.

Nally ran for three touchdowns Friday as Milton Academy outlasted Buckingham Browne & Nichols, 25-13, in a battle of undefeated ISL teams. The Mustangs improved to 8-0 and are one win away from completing back-to-back perfect regular seasons and a possible bowl game to close out the year.

The first snap, the last one and many in between went into the hands of Milton Academy sophomore running back Keith Nally, and more often than not the results were outstanding.

“I’ve never had that many carries in a game before,” said Nally, who played the Fall II season at Franklin High last spring. “A lot of volume; a great job by our offensive line, and it was a great win . . . we pound the ball, and we ran a lot during the week [in practice].”

Nally’s monster afternoon started up front with the Mustangs line, led by tackle Duncan MacDonald and guard Jack Wilson. A pair of fumbles deep in BB&N territory prevented an even larger day.

“We will miss both of those guys; they’re both seniors. Our whole line is outstanding, and those are the two leaders of the whole offense,” Milton coach Kevin MacDonald said.

The visitors blew open the game in the second quarter behind a pair of Nally TD runs. The latter, perhaps his most impressive run of the day, came from 14 yards out as he dragged a pile of defenders for the last 5 yards. The Milton Academy advantage was 17-0 at the half.

BB&N (6-1) scored twice in the final eight minutes to threaten a comeback; Ty Harding first on a 44-yard touchdown run on a reverse before Bo Maccormack scored from 3 yards out to make it 25-13 with 3:54 left. Milton Academy covered the ensuing kickoff and Nally earned a pair of first downs to seal the key win.

Milton finishes with longtime rival Noble and Greenough ahead of a possible bowl trip.

“We won’t certainly look past them,” MacDonald said. “We’ve played them every year since 1896. It’s a huge game for us.”