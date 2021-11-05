Schwarber hit .291/.435/.522 in 41 games with the Sox following a midyear trade from the Nationals, getting into the lineup by taking a crash course at first base that allowed him to play that position as well as DH and corner outfield while helping the Sox reach the playoffs.

The 28-year-old slugger instead will hit the free agent market after posting career highs in batting average (.266), on-base percentage (.374), and slugging percentage (.554) while blasting 32 homers in 113 games split between Boston and Washington.

In an utterly unsurprising development, Kyle Schwarber declined his one-year, $11.5 million mutual option to return to the Red Sox for the 2022 season.

Advertisement

He made no secret of how much he enjoyed his time with the Red Sox.

“It’d be pretty stupid not to think about [returning],” Schwarber said in October. “My team here has been unbelievable.

“If they feel like they would like to talk about [a new deal], I’d be all ears. I just think it would be stupid to X someone off for no reason. Especially for a place like this, I’d be all ears.”

But with a universal DH likely to be implemented this winter, Schwarber — whose improved plate discipline set the stage for his career-best season — could see widespread interest as a player capable of splitting his time between first, the two corner outfield spots, and DH. For that reason, the decision to decline his option was obvious and long-anticipated by the Sox.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.