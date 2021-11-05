“This is a coach who I’ve looked at for the longest time,” Beckham said. “I was always rooting for him because I loved to see him succeed. But I always wanted someone to take them.”

In 2019, Beckham’s first season with the Cleveland Browns, he gushed about Belichick, noting how he’s watched him from afar since he was a child. At the time of Super Bowl XXXVI, Beckham, then 9 years old, was a big fan of the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf offense. While he was disappointed the Rams ended up losing to the Patriots, the game also launched his fandom for Belichick and the ensuing dynasty.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not been shy when it comes to detailing his admiration for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

Now, Belichick is still coach of the Patriots and Beckham is in need of a new NFL home. The Browns announced Friday morning they are releasing Beckham on the day of his 29th birthday.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions, and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” the team said in a statement. “We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell.”

So, could the Patriots be a landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowler?

Asked Friday morning about how the team, generally speaking, approaches the news of a high-profile player becoming available midseason, Belichick referenced New England’s acquisitions of cornerback Aqib Talib (November 2012) and linebacker James Harrison (December 2017).

“We’ve done that before,” Belichick said. “We’d have to evaluate any situation. I don’t really know — I don’t know any specifics to talk about, so, at this point, there’s nothing to really talk about. We’d do anything we could to help our football team.”

Advertisement

Beckham will be subject to waivers. The Patriots (4-4) rank 15th in the waiver wire order. If Beckham is claimed, he is under contract through the 2023 season.

Beckham will not be eligible to play in Week 9, as teams have until 4 p.m. Monday to submit a waiver claim. If Beckham goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent.

According to multiple reports, the Browns were working with Beckham’s representation to restructure his contract in an effort to save money against the salary cap.

As of now, Beckham still has $7.25 million remaining on his deal this season. That number, however, is expected to be reduced if the parties successfully convert Beckham’s base salary into a signing bonus. Doing so would increase the chances that Beckham is claimed because his new team would owe much less money, likely only a veteran minimum salary.

The Patriots have approximately $2.5 million in salary-cap room, so they could afford the proposed restructured deal.

New England’s wide receiving corps consists of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, and N’Keal Harry. Meyers is the team’s leading receiver, with 45 receptions for 426 yards.

Beckham has started six games this season, catching 17 passes on 34 targets for 232 yards and no touchdowns. His father, Odell Beckham Sr., recently shared a video titled “Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021,” which shows plays in which his son was open but quarterback Baker Mayfield either misfired or did not throw to him.

Advertisement

Since Beckham came to the Browns in 2019, his connection with Mayfield has left much to be desired. Beckham has also battled multiple injuries, including a torn ACL last season and a right shoulder sprain this year.

As far as which teams might be interested? Teams with playoff aspirations make the most sense, so at least four teams with higher waiver priority than the Patriots — Seattle, San Francisco, Minnesota, and Indianapolis — could be in the mix.

If Belichick does end up successfully pursuing Beckham, it certainly won’t mark the first time the two have spoken. Beckham’s teams and the Patriots have played twice since he was drafted 12th overall by the Giants in 2014.

“Going against Bill Belichick, this is somebody who I have much respect for,” Beckham said ahead of the Patriots-Browns game in October 2019. “He tells me the same thing every time. He’s like, ‘I hope you enjoy today because there’s not going to be much for you.’ That’s what he’s told me, and that’s what he does every single time.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.