NATICK — Needing to run out the clock to protect a three-point lead, Natick turned to senior Nizayah Montas. Instead, he ran 36 yards to the end zone to ice the game immediately.
The seventh-seeded Redhawks took down 10th-seeded North Andover, 31-21, Friday night to advance to the Division 2 quarterfinals against Milford.
It was a back-and-forth battle, as the Scarlet Knights (3-6) took a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter. It was then that Natick’s senior-to-senior connection took the lead, as quarterback Colby LeBlanc found Jayson Little for a 49-yard score. Of LeBlanc’s 206 passing yards, 136 were to Little, as were both of his touchdown passes.
Advertisement
“Me and Colby, we go way back, we go back to the youth days,” Little said. “We got a connection. When I’m open, he knows how to find me.”
Natick (8-1) took a two-score lead shortly after, when Montas ripped off a 42-yard rush, setting up LeBlanc’s 8-yard rushing touchdown. The Redhawks forced two turnovers on downs in the second half, giving the offense the opportunity to pull ahead.
After North Andover drove for a late touchdown to keep the game in play, Montas ended it with one massive rumble to the end zone. He had 82 rushing yards.
“Izzy is a big leader for us,” Natick coach Mark Mortarelli said. “He’s an emotional leader. He runs hard, plays hard.”
Added LeBlanc: “I don’t know how many yards after contact that run was, but that just shows he has so much heart.”
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.