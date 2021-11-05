NATICK — Needing to run out the clock to protect a three-point lead, Natick turned to senior Nizayah Montas. Instead, he ran 36 yards to the end zone to ice the game immediately.

The seventh-seeded Redhawks took down 10th-seeded North Andover, 31-21, Friday night to advance to the Division 2 quarterfinals against Milford.

It was a back-and-forth battle, as the Scarlet Knights (3-6) took a 14-10 lead into the fourth quarter. It was then that Natick’s senior-to-senior connection took the lead, as quarterback Colby LeBlanc found Jayson Little for a 49-yard score. Of LeBlanc’s 206 passing yards, 136 were to Little, as were both of his touchdown passes.