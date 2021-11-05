His top-seeded Magicians limited Norwood to 110 yards of total offense in a 21-7 first-round win, advancing to a quarterfinal clash against Northeastern Conference rival Masconomet..

And Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff felt his defense was as prepared as it has been all season for Friday night’s Division 3 first-round matchup against Norwood

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Norwood got wonderful field position to begin the third quarter when Bryan Metayer returned a squibbed kick to midfield. But the Magicians (8-0) forced a four-and-out after Connor Cronin charged into the backfield on fourth down to deny Metayer.

“We knew we had to stop them right away and not let them build a drive,” said Cronin. “When we gave up first downs we got down and they would start driving.”

Marblehead followed with a 13-play drive that resulted in Josh Robertson ‘s 6-yard scoring toss to Shane Keough. It was the second scoring connection of the night for the pair and put the pressure on a Mustangs offense that had trouble gaining chunk yardage all game— their longest play going 15 yards.

“I was very proud of how we prepared for this game,” said Rudloff. “This was the best prepared we have been for a game — and I don’t mean the coaching staff — the kids decided to be prepared against a very good football team. And that was a good football team.”

Robertson (9-of-16 passing, 190 yards) tossed two first-half touchdowns, connecting with Keough for 17 yards on the Magicians’ opening drive. He struck again in the second with a 61-yard bomb to Drew Annese.

Metayer gave the Mustangs a shot in the arm with a 76-yard return down to the 3 following the second Magicians’ score, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run by Subodh Dhakal for a 14-7.

It was the only time the Mustangs got into the red zone and Norwood took just one offensive snap in Marblehead territory after that. Craig Michalowski dashed the Mustangs hopes with an interception with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Now it is on to a rematch against No. 8 Masco. Marblehead took the first meeting, 33-21, on Oct. 8.



