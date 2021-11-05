Trailing 1-0 at halftime after senior Madeline Smith scored for Scituate (9-10) three minutes into the game, Notre Dame (14-1-2) used halftime as a period to stress the importance of winning battles for possession.

Mucci, a senior captain, deflected a corner kick with her upper body from senior captain Jenna Savaria into the lower right corner of the net for the game-winning goal Friday, lifting No. 16 Notre Dame (Hingham) to a 2-1 victory over No. 17 Scituate in the first round of the Division 2 girls’ soccer state tournament.

Olivia Mucci laid with her back on the turf, eyes wide and mouth agape, instantaneously mobbed by her teammates as chants of her last name and excited screams reverberated across the turf.

“At halftime, it was a good regrouping moment for us,” said Lindsay Wilson, who scored the first goal for the Cougars. “We brought it together and decided that we have 40 minutes left, it’s up to us to decide if it was going to be our last game of the season or not.”

The talk clearly worked. Wilson, a junior from Scituate, scampered up the left side, cut back to her right foot, and blasted a step-in shot that arced over the keeper’s head, dancing just below the crossbar to pull the Cougars even four minutes into the second half.

“It changed the whole game,” Mucci said. “We knew that we needed to go into that second half as a whole new game and turn it around. As soon as we got that goal, we had momentum and could take it from there.”

Westborough 2, Marblehead 1 — Elsi Ires scored twice in the second half, helping the No. 7 Rangers (12-0-5) to the win win in their first-round matchup.

Division 4 State

Hampshire 1, Notre Dame (Worcester) 0 — Parker Pallante netted the lone goal of the match in the first half for the No. 8 Raiders (8-6-5) in the first-round victory.

Monument Mtn. 2, Arlington Catholic 1 — Senior captains Ava Gamberoni and Liv Ruggiero scored for the host Spartans (6-7-6) in the first-round win.

Division 5 State

Greenfield 3, Smith Academy 1 — Emma Savoy scored two goals in the preliminary round to help the No. 35 Green Wave (10-9-1) advance.

Non-tournament games

Dexter Southfield 5, Marianapolis 2 — Senior Mallory Lucas (3 goals, 2 assists) was involved in all five goals for visiting Dexter Southfield.

Boys’ soccer

Division 4 State

Blackstone Valley 4, TechBoston 2 — Brennan Jones scored in the 43rd and 47th minutes to break open a tie game and lift the No. 15 Beavers (12-3-3) to the first-round win. Dominic Muscatell and Matt Drons also scored for Valley Tech, which got all four goals in a 14-minute span to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Division 5 State

Springfield International 3, Hopkins 0 — Eric Kibaara’s goal and assist led the No. 13 Bulldogs (15-3-1) to the first-round win. Kendall Wallace and Matt Wraga also scored, and Sebastion Wraga had 9 saves.

Field hockey

Division 1 State

Andover 1, Brookline 0 — Haley Carver scored the game winning goal in the second quarter for the top-seeded Golden Warriors (17-0-1) in the first-round home win.

Central Catholic 3, Attleboro 1 — Senior Brooke Jankowski scored a goal and set up another for the No. 13 Raiders (12-7), and senior Alexis DeMattia had 15 saves during the first-round win.

Chelmsford 3, Needham 2 — In 7-vs-7 overtime, Maddie Preistly was assisted by Remore Serra for her second goal of the game to propel the 14th-seeded Lions (11-6-1) to the first-round victory.

Concord-Carlisle 5, Belmont 0 — Emma Tonies scored twice for the third-seeded Patriots (17-1-1) in the first-round victory.

Lexington 1, King Philip 0 — Allison Libby was assisted by Hannah Ward as the 16th-seeded Minutemen (10-6-3) edged the 17th-seeded Warriors (12-5-2) in the first round.

Walpole 9, New Bedford 0 — Elyse Scales (assist), Jess Tosone, and Caroline Whelan (assists) each scored two goals to lift the second-seeded Porkers (18-0) to the first-round win.

Wellesley 1, Braintree 0 — Freshman Kaitlyn Uller scored the winning goal in her state tournament debut, propelling the No. 6 Raiders (14-2-1) to the second round.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 5, Bellingham 1 — Maddie Miller potted two goals as the sixth-seeded Skippers (13-4) advanced to the second round.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 2 State

Billerica 3, Sharon 0 — Abby Downs (8 kills), Stephanie Sardella (6 kills), Jess Maillet (5 kills), and Kailey Roche (21 assists, 14 service points) powered the fourth-seeded Indians (19-2) to the first-round win.

Hopkinton 3, Danvers 0 — Seniors Kate Powers (12 kills, 4 blocks), Cathryn Leighton (23 assists), and Sam Berenson (13 digs, 7 aces) led the No. 3 Hillers (21-0) to the first-round win.

King Philip 3, Chicopee Comprehensive 0 — Junior classmates Emily Sawyer (13 kills, 2 blocks) and Ahunna James (10 kills) helped spearhead a first-round win for the Warriors (20-1).

Oliver Ames 3, Masconomet 0 — Sarah Hillard logged 14 kills, Claire O’Rourke had 12 kills, and Hadley Rhodes added 6 kills with 24 assists to pace the No. 7 Tigers (16-4) in the first-round home win.

Westborough 3, Longmeadow 0 — The top-seeded Rangers (18-0) stayed perfect behind Quinn Anderson (16 kills, 3 aces, 19 digs) and Shannon Clark (31 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace).

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Lucy Swanson (18 kills, 5 digs) and Grace Presswood (8 aces, 5 kills) led the way as the second-seeded Dolphins (17-2) earned a convincing first-round victory.

Division 4 State

Arlington Catholic 3, Abington 0 — Caitlin Cinella tallied eight aces in the third set alone to lift the No. 7 Cougars (13-8) to victory in the first round.

Ipswich 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0 — Ella Stein totaled 10 aces, 5 kills and 26 service points as the No. 1 Tigers (18-1) cruised to victory in the first round. Claire O’Flynn had nine kills and an ace, and Kendra Brown has 20 assists and an ace.

Division 5 State

Douglas 3, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Seniors Abby Damasio (12 assists, 5 aces, 3 digs) and Arianna Sophia (13 digs) guided the host Tigers (12-8), the No. 10 seeds, to the first-round victory.

Turners Falls 3, Holbrook 0 — Madison Limatainen (12 aces, 10 kills, 3 digs) and Taylor Greene (21 assists, 7 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs) guided the 22nd-seeded Thunder (17-2) to the first-round win.

Whitinsville Christian 3, Easthampton 0 — Senior captains Hope Brookhouse (5 aces, 9 kills, 34 digs) and Ella Rejmer (4 aces, 40 digs) spearheaded a first-round win for the ninth-seeded Crusaders (9-10).

Non-tournament games

BB&N 3, Thayer 0 — Juniors Sofia Khoury (9 aces, 12 digs) and Madera Longstreet-Lipson (9 kills, 6 aces, 9 digs) powered the host Knights (16-0, 9-0) to the ISL win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.