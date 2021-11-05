The bar-setter for defying Father Time may be Tom Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl earlier this year and is eyeing another at 44.

Adam Wainwright threw 206⅓ innings and won 17 games for the St. Louis Cardinals at 40 years old. LeBron James is still playing at an MVP level with the Lakers as his 37th birthday approaches next month.

Now more than ever, examples of players rebelling against age and time are abundant across sports.

After watching Patrice Bergeron burst out of an early-season scoring drought with four goals Thursday night against Detroit, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy fought the urge to draw direct comparisons to Brady, but couldn’t help noticing some of the parallels as Bergeron, 36, continues to fuel the Bruins in his 18th season.

“I don’t want to go with the Brady comparisons necessarily, because I’ve never been in a room with Tom Brady,” Cassidy said. “But I’ve watched him a lot and I do see high, high intelligence. Another guy who seems to have been able to take care of himself so when these years come, he’s prepared for it.

“So, yes, I’d put them in the same category.”

Of the top six scoring seasons in Bergeron’s career, three have come since he turned 30. Like Brady and a host of modern athletes who’ve prioritized their bodies to lengthen their careers, Bergeron has worked throughout his career to stay at an elite level in his later years, according to Cassidy.

“I think Bergy’s prepared himself his whole career and been a good pro so that as he gets older, he’ll be able to handle that,” Cassidy said. “That’s not something you can wake up at 35 and say, ‘OK, I’ve got to start conditioning myself better or eating better’ or whatever the case may be. He’s been looking after himself for a long time.

“He’s functioned well with his linemates for him to — I don’t want to say adapt, because Bergy’s been Bergy’s no matter what. He understands how they play, where they need the puck, and how he can get the puck from them as well. So there’s been good chemistry there.”

Along with the training and familiarity, what Cassidy said many great players with long careers have in common is a wisdom that allows the game to come to them.

“I think guys who last a long time typically do have to be high-IQ guys, because I think everything slows down as you get older,” Cassidy said. “That’s just nature. And that’s how those guys play a little longer than most. They think the game well, understand it, play within themselves, don’t try to be something they’re not.”

Finding his spot

When Cassidy looks at Curtis Lazar, he see the type of player he likes — one who can move around without losing much in the team’s attack.

At the same time, he sees a 26-year-old player settling into a role that fits his skill set on the fourth line after playing for four teams in eight years.

“I think Curtis is a guy — again, only he can speak for himself — just looks around and says, ‘Hey, I can find myself a home here,’ ” Cassidy said. “Sometimes you go through some hard knocks or some ups and downs and realize, ‘I could carve out a niche for myself and give this lineup what it needs.’

“Maybe that’s not how he drew it up as a 15-year-old kid, but at the end of the day, those guys usually have a nice career if they figure out, ‘OK, this is where I need to be. I need to attack the net, I need to be harder, I need to finish all my checks, I need to win key draws.’ ”

Lazar has notched assists in each of the past two games. He’s plus-1 in four games this season.

“He’s a great kid,” Cassidy said. “Always has a smile on his face going to work. It’s just where does he fit, and I think he’s found a home where he feels that he can be comfortable and do what it takes to get his minutes.”

Good buzz

The Bruins will travel to Toronto tomorrow for a “Hockey Night In Canada” matchup against the Maple Leafs, and Cassidy said it gives him the same excitement he had when he was growing up in Ottawa.

“I am [excited],” Cassidy said. “I assume the players will be, too, once we get there. It’s always a good market. There’s always a little bit of a buzz around town. The Leafs are winning again, so there are some positive vibes in there. This ought to be a good hockey game.”

The Bruins have won four of their last five against the Leafs.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.