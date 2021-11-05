Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Penguins have grappled with a COVID-19 outbreak since training camp opened. Eight players have entered the protocol since mid-September, including captain Sidney Crosby and defensemen Marcus Pettersson , Brian Dumoulin and Chad Ruhwedel this week. All were unavailable to face the Philadelphia Flyers, whom the Penguins beat, 3-2, Thursday night. Goalie Tristan Jarry stopped 36 shots and Kris Letang returned from the COVID-19 protocol by stuffing a wraparound by Philadelphia’s Carter Hart 1:57 into overtime. Letang played for the first time since Oct. 19.

Cincinnati Reds star outfielder Nick Castellanos exercised the opt-out clause in his contract and is a free agent. The Reds right fielder opted out of the final two years and $34 million remaining on his deal after having the best season of his nine-year career. The team’s announcement came one day after veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart was traded to the Detroit Tigers for an infield prospect. The 29-year-old Castellanos was a first-time All-Star in 2021. He batted .309 with 34 home runs and led the Reds with 100 RBIs. He is a career .278 hitter with 168 homers in parts of nine seasons with the Reds, Tigers and Cubs. He had signed a $64 million, four-year deal.

Soccer

Pulisic back with national team

Christian Pulisic is back on the roster for the United States’s World Cup qualifier against Mexico next week after recovering from a sprained ankle, and defender Sergiño Dest will miss the match because of a back injury … Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday. Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D …Manchester City’s American goalkeeper Zack Steffen signed a contract extension tying him to the club until the summer of 2025. The 26-year-old USinternational joined City from Columbus Crew in 2019 and spent a year on loan in Germany at Fortuna Dusseldorf before being part of the squad that won the Premier League and League Cup last season.

Track and Field

De Grasse coach under suspicion

Rana Reider, the coach of Olympic 200-meter champion Andre De Grasse of Canada, is facing an investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The US Center for SafeSport has begun investigating the 51-year-old, Florida-based track coach, Reider’s lawyer, Ryan Stevens, said in a statement to The Canadian Press. “We have received no evidence whatsoever about the claims,” Stevens said in the statement. “The SafeSport Code defines ‘sexual misconduct’ broadly.” Stevens added that his client has not received a notice of allegations. De Grasse won three medals — also earning bronze in the 100 and 400 relay — at the Tokyo Games last summer to become Canada’s most decorated male Olympian with six. De Grasse and his partner, Nia Ali, the women’s world 100 hurdles champion from the US, left Phoenix to train with Reider in Jacksonville, Fla., in December 2018. Athletics Canada said in a statement that it is suspending “any payments to Mr. Reider for his work with Canadian athletes pending the outcome of said investigation.” Reider’s Tumbleweed Track Club also features top British sprinter Adam Gemili and American Trayvon Bromell.

Miscellany

Wolff leads in Mexico

Matthew Wolff hit only one driver, followed his script of keeping the ball in play and ripped off a 10-under-par 61 to match his career low on the PGA Tour. It gave him a two-shot lead among early starters in the World Wide Technology Championship in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico … Nino Bertasio shot a 10-under 61 for the lowest European Tour round of his career to take a four-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters … Defending champion Daniil Medvedev rallied to beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, and book a spot in the Paris Masters tennis tournament quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic advanced without playing a point because Gael Monfils pulled out injured. Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the last eight after beating No. 16 Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, in an intense contest lasting 2 hours, 45 minutes and where Dimitrov saved two match points in the second set. Djokovic, a five-time champion at the Paris Masters, will face Taylor Fritz. The unseeded American beat 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), to hurt the British player’s chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals … Switzerland won the decisive doubles to clinch the last spot in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic on Thursday. The Swiss will play Australia, which advanced after eliminating Belarus earlier on the hard court in Prague’s O2 Arena. The United States will face Russia in the other semifinal.

